De-ice your car windscreen in seconds with this clever hack using only a sandwich bag

19 November 2019, 14:08

De-icing your car first thing in the morning is a serious hassle for those who haven't prepared
De-icing your car first thing in the morning is a serious hassle for those who haven't prepared. Picture: PA

The quick and easy hack will be a godsend for those who struggle to de-ice the car on freezing cold mornings.

A clever hack which de-ices your windscreen in second AND keeps your hands warm has blown people's minds - and it uses only one item which you definitely already own.

One of the most annoying parts of winter is leaving the house, heading to the car as you're about to set to work and realised your car's windows are covered in ice.

This cold weather has proven problematic for many
This cold weather has proven problematic for many. Picture: PA

De-icer can take a while to kick in and scraping is lengthy, but Daniel Harris' amazing hack will make thing quick and easy for everyone.

Instead of using a can of de-icer and a scraper, he fills a sandwich bag with warm water.

He then simply drags it over the windows and watches the ice melt immediately.

He wrote on Facebook: "Hot water in a food bag and bam you've got a de icer and a hand warmer.

"Works a treat, and it's fast!"

All that's needed is a simple sandwich bag, which most people have in their cupboards
All that's needed is a simple sandwich bag, which most people have in their cupboards. Picture: Getty

He later added to the post: "I used warm tap water so I could safely hold it and lower the risk of cracking my screen.

"The de-icer cans are so cold in the morning and this way keeps you nice and toasty. Oh and yes it was ice not condensation.

"I know it looks it but try it and you won't be disappointed."

His post attracted a lot of attention on Facebook and has been liked and shared thousands of times.

Many have agreed with the simple trick, they've saved loads of time in the morning!

