Are Debenhams gift cards still valid and which UK stores are closing?

27 April 2019, 14:35

Debenhams to close stores in a bid to save the brand
Debenhams to close stores in a bid to save the brand. Picture: Getty

Got a Debenhams gift card? Spend it sooner rather than later, warns MoneySavingExpert.com's Martin Lewis

Debenhams announced it was going into administration earlier this month.

The high street giant released a statement on April 9, 2019, telling shoppers it was closing 22 of its stores in 2020.

But which UK branches are shutting down? And can you still use gift cards in store and online?

Here’s everything you need to know, including a full list of the affected locations.

Are Debenhams gift cards still valid?

Despite its financial situation, the department store has reassured customers trading will continue as usual – meaning your gift cards and vouchers ARE still valid for both in store and online purchases.

However MoneySavingExpert.com's Martin Lewis has warned customers against purchasing any more, telling shoppers it's probably not the safest way to shop.

He said: "Clearly, Debenhams is not in the most stable state at the moment. So personally I wouldn't be buying anyone any gift vouchers from there in the future (although that doesn’t mean much as I would always suggesting avoiding gift cards and vouchers anywhere anyway).

"I'd also be very careful if I was ordering something now for delivery a decent amount of time in the future, and buying any items that might break down because returns can be difficult too if a firm goes bust."

He also recommended that shoppers use debit and credit cards to purchase any items from the store.

He added: "Having said that, if Debenhams is at the right price and right place for you, and you want to buy something there, there are ways to protect yourself.

"If goods are over £100, buy them on a credit card – although do repay in full – so that you get Section 75 protection, and otherwise pay on a debit card or credit card to get chargeback protection.

"I would certainly be wary of paying for any larger items with cash or cheque because that gives you no protection at all."

High Street Figures Released After Christmas Sales
High Street Figures Released After Christmas Sales. Picture: Getty

Which Debenhams stores are closing?

Debenhams will close 22 stores early next year as part of a plan to protect the company.

Here is a full list of the retailers that are shutting down.

Altrincham

Ashford

Birmingham Fort

Canterbury

Chatham

Eastbourne

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Guildford

Kirkcaldy

Orpington

Slough

Southport

Southsea

Staines

Stockton

Walton

Wandsworth

Welwyn Garden City

Wimbledon

Witney

Wolverhampton

