You've Been Defrosting Food Wrong This Whole Time!

Lord behold, there's actually a quicker way to thaw your items.

The days of waiting overnight for that chicken to defrost could be over, as one expert claims we've been doing it wrong this whole time.

If you're someone who likes to take their meat out of the freezer and leave it chilling in the fridge ready for preparation the next day, then apparently you've fallen victim to a common blunder.

Top food scientist Susanne Ekstedt has pointed out the common blunder, and says that soaking meat in cold water could save you half the time.

Ekstedt, a researcher at the at the SP Technical Research Institute of Sweden in Gothenburg, said this method also helps the product keep its flavour.

How is this possible?

Well, apparently the reason behind this method of defrosting meat and fish is simple - water conducts heat a lot quicker than air and therefore speeds up the process.

Speaking to sciencenordic.com, Ekstedt claimed we've all been kept in the dark about this until now.

"This is something food scientists have known to be true for a long time now," she explained.

"But this knowledge is mostly confined to the food industry. Most people don’t seem to be aware of this."

According to research, the best way to carry out this method is to wrap the product in plastic and place it in cold water.

Bjørg Egelandsdal, a professor at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences claims the reason for the misinformation is down to a number of myths surrounding food.

“Maybe the idea behind this advice is that refrigerator thawing is most hygienic.

"It is true that meat and other foodstuffs should be stored in the refrigerator if they are thawed, but it is definitely better to thaw food quickly in water if you are going to use it right away."

What about those of us who cheekily press the defrost button on the microwave?

This is a BIG NO NO according to Einar Granum, a microbiologist also at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, who says the microwaving process is “a little too brutal for the meat" and tends to damage it as it is heated up.

Our brains are fried!