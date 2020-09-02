What are the Deliveroo Eat In To Help Out codes?

What are the Eat In To Help Out Deliveroo codes? Picture: PA

Find out all you need to know about Deliveroo's Eat In To Help Out scheme and the codes you'll need.

Eat Out To Help Out may be over, but there are still a huge amount of deals you can claim throughout the month of September.

Many restaurants have chosen extended the programme, and still offer diners 50 per cent off (up to £10 a head) between Mondays and Wednesdays.

And takeaway service Deliveroo, which wasn't part of the original scheme in August, has decided to offer its own 'Eat In To Help Out' service.

You can claim £5 off orders over £20 until 30 September. Picture: PA

The founder of Deliveroo, Will Shu, said: "Deliveroo is passionate about supporting local restaurants, who are central to our business and to so many high streets across the UK.

"Our restaurant partners play a vital role in our economy, just as they do people’s everyday lives, bringing people the food they love. We know they have been hit hard recently, and we hope Our Eat IN to Help Out scheme can play a part in helping their businesses through this difficult period."

Those ordering from Deliveroo between Mondays and Wednesdays will be able to claim £5 off (if their order is over £20).

Unlike Eat Out To Help Out, you'll need a code to claim the offer.

What are the Deliveroo Eat In To Help Out codes?

The codes change each week of the scheme, so you'll need to make sure you're using the right one on any particular day.

They are as follows:

‘EATIN1’ between 01/09/20 and 02/09/20

‘EATIN2’ between 07/09/20 and 09/09/20

‘EATIN3’ between 14/09/20 and 16/09/20

‘EATIN4’ between 21/09/20 and 23/09/20

‘EATIN5’ between 28/09/20 and 30/09/20

Deliveroo is offering their own Eat In To Help Out deal throughout September. Picture: PA

How long does Deliveroo's Eat In To Help Out go on for?

It will last until the end of September (30/09/20).