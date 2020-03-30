How to tell the difference between hay fever and coronavirus with 'two cardinal symptoms'

There are 'two cardinal symptoms' that differentiate between hay fever and coronavirus, according to experts.

A doctor has explained the difference between coronavirus and hay fever, for those concerned symptoms could be similar as we reach Spring.

Speaking last week on Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary Jones revealed that there are 'two cardinal symptoms' that will help you to tell the difference.

As we reach hay fever season, many have been struggling to differentiate their symptoms (stock image). Picture: Getty

When presenter Kate Garraway said that one hay fever sufferer viewer - called Alan - had a dry chesty cough, sniffly nose and higher than normal temperature, and was unable to differentiate the symptoms.

He said: "The interesting thing about hay fever is it doesn't give you a fever. It's a complete misnomer.

"Whereas coronavirus often can. One of the cardinal symptoms to look at with coronavirus is a fever over 38 degrees and a dry persistent cough, which is new for you.

The UK is in lockdown to help limit the spread of coronavirus (stock image). Picture: Getty

"If you have those two symptoms you need to self-isolate. Hay fever is coming in now. People are getting a bunged up nose. That isn't often a symptom of coronavirus.

"If you haven't got the two cardinal symptoms of cough, which is new, and fever then you carry on as normal."

The UK is currently in lockdown to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

