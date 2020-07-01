Disgusting wooden spoon test lets you see hidden dirt in your kitchen utensil

1 July 2020, 12:34 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 15:51

This wooden spoon cleaning hack has left people disgusted
This wooden spoon cleaning hack has left people disgusted. Picture: Facebook/Getty

People have been left horrified by the state of their wooden spoons.

With most of us doing more baking than ever, a wooden spoon is the staple of our kitchens.

But now a chef's simple hack has revealed just how dirty your kitchen utensils really are.

Former MasterChef Australia judge, Matt Preston, shared his ‘wooden spoon test’ so home cooks can determine whether they need to chuck out their old implements.

It involves leaving the spoons in a cup of boiling water for around 20 minutes to see what comes out of it.

A chef has revealed how to uncover the dirt lurking in your wooden spoons
A chef has revealed how to uncover the dirt lurking in your wooden spoons. Picture: Facebook

And while your wooden spoon might look clean on the outside, many people have been shocked by what is lurking inside.

Read More: Vegan snacks UK: Best healthy treats and plant-based products to buy on the high street

Matt previously told Delicious: “On the surface a perfect present but stick an old one in a cup of boiling water to see what fate awaits all wooden spoons. Give it a sniff. Phew, stinky! And you were going to stir your custard with that.

“Ask for a $10 silicon spatula instead. They're hygienic, heat-resistant and flexible, so they are great for getting into the corner of a pan or getting every last skerrick out of a bowl.”

After the trick resurfaced online, one woman took to Facebook with a photo of her spoon sitting in a bowl full of oily residue.

She said: “This one is going into the bin. A tip I learned from Matt Preston years ago. Does anyone soak their wooden spoons in boiling water?

“Mine always go into the dishwasher every night but that doesn't stop what gets absorbed. Revolting really.”

According to The Sun, another woman said: “Has anyone tried the 'Matt Preston' hack with their wooden spoons? Soak in a cup of boiling water... I do it every week.”

While a third confessed she has been using wooden spoons for almost 50 years, adding: “No one has been sick from it. I just wash and dry it.”

Now Read: Vegan BBQ and picnic ideas: The best meat free foods to try this summer

