Is your dishwasher as clean as you think? Jaw-dropping hack shows where to find hidden reservoir of black slime

A mum has revealed that black gunk found in your dishwasher DOOR should be cleaned with a toothbrush every two weeks

A mum has taken to Facebook to reveal her discovery of a layer of gunk hidden in her dishwasher door, advising that the 'foul' smelling slime should be cleaned every two weeks.

After being alerted to the gunk when she noticed an unpleasant odour coming from her machine, she posted a video on group Mums Who Clean to reveal her hack for getting rid of it.

The mum said: “We had an awful smell after getting our house back off tenants a few months back and this seal was full of gunk.”

In the video, the disgusting black gunk, which is the remains of old food, dirt and grime, can be seen coming off the seal as she cleans it.

She advised her fellow-mums how to clean the mess, writing: “I pull it off and squeeze it to loosen any gunk and then rinse with hot water at least every one to two weeks.

“You can see even underneath is full of black gunk.” She then rinses it out in the sink and scrubs it with a toothbrush.

The mum also advised on how to clean general hard-to-reach places in the home, writing: “I also get an old kids bottle fill with hot water and squirt where Ii can't reach, like under the door. Happy cleaning.”

