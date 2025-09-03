Disneyland Paris announces 'World of Frozen' opening date and shares first look

3 September 2025, 11:59

Disneyland Paris announces 'World of Frozen' opening date
Disneyland Paris announces 'World of Frozen' opening date. Picture: Disney / Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The newly renamed Disneyland Paris will welcome visitors to 'The Kingdom of Arendelle' next year, complete with a new ride, immersive experiences and Frozen-themed dining and shopping.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Disneyland Paris has revealed that the new area of the park 'World of Frozen', inspired by the beloved films Frozen and Frozen 2, will been open to visitors in Spring 2026.

The area, which is officially being called 'Kingdom of Arendelle', is coming together after years of planning, with the construction first starting three years ago.

This Frozen area will be the go-to spot for all Frozen fans visiting Disneyland Paris from Spring 2026 onwards, with the team at Disney having created an area of pure magic, transporting fans to the world of Arendelle.

The location will feature a 36-metre-high North Mountain to Elsa’s shimmering Ice Castle, a 'Frozen Ever After' attraction as well as a meet and greet area where you can get your pictures taken with Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

The Kingdom of Arendelle features hand-painted façades, fjord-side village streets, and over 1,000 trees to recreate a Nordic landscape
The Kingdom of Arendelle features hand-painted façades, fjord-side village streets, and over 1,000 trees to recreate a Nordic landscape. Picture: Disney

Bringing the Frozen vision to life, the Kingdom of Arendelle features hand-painted façades, fjord-side village streets, and over 1,000 trees to recreate a Nordic landscape.

As well as the attractions, there will also be Frozen-themed dining, shopping as well as immersive experiences for Disneyland Paris visitors.

There is one ride being built in the 'Kingdom of Arendelle', which will be a boat rise through scenes inspired by the films of Frozen. Elsa, Anna, Olaf and others will be featured during this ride in the form of Disney's outstanding Audio-Animatronics.

World of Frozen Opening Spring 2026 at Disneyland Paris

Alongside the addition of the 'World of Frozen', Disneyland Paris will be making more changes to the park - and its name. Previously known as Walt Disney Studios Park, the attraction will now be named Disney Adventure World, a decision made to reflect the growth and changes happening in the park.

The Kingdom of Arendelle is not the only addition coming to Disney Adventure World, with plans in place to also build new lands such as Adventure Way and Pride Lands, a Lion King-themed area.

