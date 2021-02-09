Distilled vinegar cleaning hacks that will save you money

Distilled vinegar can be used to clean lots of things around your house. Picture: Getty Images

Distilled vinegar can be used for cleaning lots of things including windows and carpets.

With many of us spending more time in our houses than ever before, we’re all trying out new cleaning hacks.

And one product that always crops up with Mrs Hinch fans, is distilled white vinegar.

Diluted with water, distilled white vinegar is a natural cleaning product that can be used on areas in your home such as dishwashers and windows.

But vinegar is also very acidic, so you should avoid using it on certain surfaces. Check out our dos and don’t for cleaning with vinegar below…

1. Windows

According to window and door experts Pella Branch, you can make your own window cleaner by mixing one part distilled vinegar to ten parts warm water in a spray bottle.

You can make your own window cleaner with vinegar. Picture: Getty Images

After wiping down your window with a soft microfiber cloth or paper towel to remove dust before, spray on the solution.

Use your lint-free towel to rub the vinegar mixture and work it into the dirty spots, before wiping away with a clean cloth.

2. Towels

Cleaning enthusiasts have long sworn by keeping towels soft with white vinegar.

Posting on her TikTok channel, user Mama Mila explained how swapping fabric softener for white vinegar makes towels "fresh and fluffy".

She told followers to set their washing machine between 40 and 60 Celsius before adding their usual liquid detergent and pouring in half a cup of plain white vinegar.

The mum then allowed the towels to partly air-dry before then throwing them in the tumble dryer.

"This will help softness and absorbency," she said.

3. Carpet

You can also get rid of tough carpet stains using a vinegar mix.

Good Housekeeping advise mixing one tablespoon of liquid hand dishwashing detergent and one tablespoon of white vinegar with two cups of warm water.

Apply the mixture to the carpet stain using a clean cloth until the stain disappears.

4. Dishwashers

If you want to give your appliance a deep clean, director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab, Carolyn Forte recommends placing a large glass measuring cup filled with two cups of vinegar on the top rack.

She then says you should run the machine as usual without detergent or heat dry.

What you should never clean with distilled vinegar

According to Real Simple, there are a few things that shouldn’t be cleaned with vinegar - including granite and marble surfaces.

The acid in vinegar can wear away at the finishes on your countertop and take away the shine.

Vinegar also shouldn’t be used on your tech devises, waxed furniture and flooring and to clean up pet messes.

