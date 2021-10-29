Do the clocks go back this weekend?

29 October 2021, 12:23

The clocks go back this weekend
The clocks go back this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

When do the clocks change and do they go back or forward? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The festive season is slowly creeping up on us, with Christmas right around the corner.

And while we’re all very excited about tucking into mince pies and getting a visit from Santa, we’re not looking forward to the cold weather and dark evenings.

But there is one good thing about the transition into winter, and that’s the clocks changing.

So, when do the clocks change and do we get an extra hour in bed?

The clocks will go back this weekend
The clocks will go back this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

Do the clocks change this weekend?

Yes, the clocks change this Sunday night (October, 30), officially taking effect at 2am.

Do the clocks go back or forward?

The clocks go backwards one hour this weekend, which means we will gain an extra 60 minutes in bed.

There is a simple phrase to remember when to change your clock forward or backward: “spring forward, fall back”.

Any device in your home connected to the internet, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs will automatically change.

However, alarm clocks, car radios and other devices may need to be changed manually.

Why do clocks change in the UK?

The idea of moving the clocks was invented by a New Zealand entomologist named George Vincent Hudson in 1895.

It was first introduced in the UK by the government during the First World War in 1916 to save coal usage and make the most of natural light.

Daylight saving hours start this weekend
Daylight saving hours start this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

All European countries, except for Belarus and Iceland, now use daylight saving time during the winter months, switching their time on the same night as the UK.

France and Spain - that are on GMT+1 - go back at 3am local time (2am in the UK), meaning the UK always remains an hour behind.

The next clock change is scheduled for March 2022, when they will go forward in order to make the most of the long hours of daylight.

The exact date is Sunday March 27 2022, marking the start of BST.

