Doctor warns couples against sharing a bed

10 June 2022, 13:49

Do you share a bed with your partner? (stock image)
Do you share a bed with your partner? (stock image). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Dr Karan Rajan has advised couples to sleep alone if they want to improve their sleep quality.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While the vast majority of couples sleep in the same bed together, one doctor has claimed that this routine isn't optimum for sleep quality.

Dr Karan Rajan took to TikTok to explain that sleeping next to someone can impact how deeply you fall asleep. If your partner is moving around or snoring, he says, they can prevent you from entering R.E.M. (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, which is the deepest stage of the sleep cycle.

He goes onto reveal that one partner could potentially be impacted more than the other.

Dr Rajan, who works as a surgeon and lecturer at the University of Sunderland, says that sleeping in your own bed is a good idea because your body heat is likely to be lower, which could help you fall asleep.

A doctor has warned couples against sharing a bed (stock image)
A doctor has warned couples against sharing a bed (stock image). Picture: Getty

In a TikTok vid shared with his 4.8 million followers, he said: "One of the triggers you need to be able to fall asleep, is the drop in core body temperature. Sharing a bed increases body heat so it'll take longer for you to fall asleep."

His followers have been left divided by his comments, with many saying they couldn't imagine sleeping without their partner. Others, however, swore by their decision to sleep in separate beds.

One person wrote: “My husband and I have totally different sleep schedules and styles, we have slept separately for eight years, love it!”

Another disagreed, saying they 'like cuddles' too much, while a third joked: “Post-divorce, THE BEST sleep of my life!"

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here's our top LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Top 10 LGBTQ+ children's books to educate and celebrate

Everything to know about the copper hair trend

Everything you need to know about trying out the copper hair trend this summer
Things are set to heat up this weekend

UK weather: Britain set for weekend scorcher with mini heatwave
Love Island fans, you NEED to apply for this job

Dream job pays you £300 to watch Love Island

TV & Movies

The man has asked the internet for advice (stock image)

'My neighbours are demanding to use my pool - they won't take no for an answer'

Trending on Heart

Liam reportedly leaves the villa in tonight's episode

Love Island's Liam Llewellyn 'quits the show'

TV & Movies

Here's how to watch Love Island in the UK and US

How to watch Love Island 2022 in the UK and US

TV & Movies

Richard Osman has a famous brother

Pointless star Richard Osman has a rockstar brother you might recognise

Celebrities

Rebel Wilson has announced that she's dating a woman

Rebel Wilson says she's found her 'Disney Princess' as she announces she's dating a woman

Celebrities

Married at First Sight UK is back very soon

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Love Island's Gemma and Davide address age gap following complaints

Love Island's Gemma and Davide address age gap following complaints

TV & Movies

Ekin-Su from Love Island's age revealed

How old is Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu?

TV & Movies

Find out about Emmerdale star Thoren Ferguson

Who plays Marlon Dingle’s physio Kit in Emmerdale? Find out about Thoren Ferguson

TV & Movies

Moses made his Emmerdale debut in 2015

Who is Moses' dad in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

A grandad was taken to the worst restaurant in the UK

Grandkids take 82-year-old grandad to UK’s rudest diner without telling him
A woman draped her hair down the back of her seat

Airplane passenger sparks debate after draping long hair down the back of seat
Holly Willoughby is wearing a monochrome dress from Kate Spade

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot mini dress from Kate Spade

Celebrities

See inside Love Island star Gemma Owen's house

Inside Love Island star Gemma Owen’s £4m mansion where she lives with footballer dad Michael

TV & Movies

Liam Llewellyn has a sportsman dad

Love Island star Liam Llewellyn has a famous rugby star dad

TV & Movies

Davide Sanclimenti entered the Love Island villa

How old is Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti?

TV & Movies