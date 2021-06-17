Digby the 'defusing dog' hailed as a hero after he saves woman from taking her own life

A dog has been hailed as a hero after saving a woman. Picture: Twitter/@DSFireUpdates

Digby, the 'defusing' dog, helped saved the life of a woman who was thinking about taking her own life.

A dog is being hailed as a hero after it saved the life of a woman who was thinking about taking her own life.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service shared the story on their Twitter account, alongside a picture of Digby, the 'defusing' dog.

They said: "This is Digby. Today he did something amazing and helped save a young woman who was thinking of taking her own life on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter.”

This is Digby. Today he did something amazing and helped save a young woman who was thinking of taking her own life on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter (thread👇) pic.twitter.com/eMnIG0Dve7 — Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates) June 15, 2021

Emergency services had been trying to persuade the woman to move away from the railings, but they said ‘the situation was becoming increasingly worrying.’

Digby was then called upon to help the woman and she agreed to come back from the railings to meet him properly.

The pup is known as a ‘defusing dog’ and helps crews who have been exposed to trauma to reduce the risk of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The Tweets continued: "When Digby arrived, the young woman immediately swung her head round to look, and smiled.

“This got a conversation started about Digby and his role at the fire service."

Digby joined the Fire service in 2018. Picture: Twitter/@AMGeraldTaylor

"She was asked if she would like to come and meet Digby if she came back over the railings, which we are pleased to say she did.”

The woman is now in the care of mental health professionals, with the emergency services wishing her all the best.

After reading the inspiring story, one user said: "Dogs can sometimes reach in and move a part of the soul that no one else can get to. Fabulous story. I hope there's a dog in this young woman's future."

Another wrote: "My own experience can testify that dogs can pull people back from the very lowest moments.

“All power to Digby and especially to the lady, I hope she gets all the support and space she needs. With all best wishes from me and Molly (the rescue who rescued me)."

Digby was brought into Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service back in 2018 at just four months old.

If you have been affected by this story contact the Samaritans 24-hour service on 116123 or at jo@samaritans.org.