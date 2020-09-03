Husky dog reunited with owner nine years after being stolen from home

3 September 2020, 13:23

Kaiser the husky has now been reunited with his owners after nine years away
Kaiser the husky has now been reunited with his owners after nine years away. Picture: Echo Live/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kaiser the 11-year-old husky has been reunited with his owner in a shocking turn of events.

A dog has been reunited with their owner after nine years apart, Echo Live report.

Kaiser the husky was only two-years-old when he was stolen from his home outside Cork city, with the thief taking the now 11-year-old Husky while his owner was at work.

While attempts were made to find Kaiser, the owner had no luck for nine years – until very recently.

Kaiser was taken from his home outside Cork city when he was only two
Kaiser was taken from his home outside Cork city when he was only two. Picture: Echo Live

Kaiser was found in Limerick in recent weeks and taken to The Spaw dog grooming salon in St Patrick's Woollen Mills in Douglas.

A salon owner said the dog was in good condition and health [STOCK IMAGE]
A salon owner said the dog was in good condition and health [STOCK IMAGE]. Picture: Getty

Kaiser's owners had microchipped the pooch years ago, which meant they could be reunited.

Owner of the dog grooming salon, Derek O'Brien, said when the dog was bought in it was in good condition and health.

He added that the husky recognised his owner straight away when they were reunited.

