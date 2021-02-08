Is Dorothy Perkins closing down?

Dorothy Perkins has been bought by Boohoo. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

What will happen to Dorothy Perkins and the rest of the Arcadia brands?

Dorothy Perkins has been bought by Boohoo from failed retail group Arcadia, along with Wallis and Burton.

The £25.2million deal has been finalised Arcadia fell into administration last year.

Last week, rival ASOS bought Arcadia's other leading brands, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT.

But what will happen to Dorothy Perkins and can you still return your items to the store? Here’s what we know…

Is Dorothy Perkins closing down?

The new Boohoo deal includes the Dorothy Perkins brand and online store, but it doesn’t include the shops or workers employed in them.

Dorothy Perkins stores will close across the country. Picture: PA Images

Administrators Deloitte has confirmed around 2,450 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton sale, and all the stores are set to permanently close.

Approximately 260 jobs will be moving with the brands to Boohoo such as brand design, buying and merchandising, and the digital part of the business.

Read More: Expectant mum told she's ‘dooming her daughter’ for naming her Juliette

Can I still return my items to Dorothy Perkins?

It’s unknown what will happen now Dorothy Perkins has been purchased by Boohoo, but customers should be able to still return their items.

With all non-essential stores currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, DP has a returns portal where shoppers can send back their unwanted clothes.

You can return your purchases by Asda for free within 28 days of receipt, while DP’s myHermes collection will pick up your return from your house with no cost.

Other options include by ParcelShop, Royal Mail or Shell Drop Off and you can find out more on their website.

Meanwhile, Boohoo has said the brands it has bought from Arcadia had two million active customers last year and they are keen to ‘ensure heritage is sustained.’

Chief executive John Lyttle, said: “Acquiring these well-known brands in British fashion out of administration ensures their heritage is sustained, while our investment aims to transform them into brands that are fit for the current market environment.

"We have a successful track record of integrating British heritage fashion brands onto our proven multi-brand platform, and we are looking forward to bringing these brands on board."

Now Read: Peter Andre reveals real reason he hides kids' faces is so they don’t get recognised at school