Drinking on holiday can void your travel insurance

This little known fact may make you rethink how much you indulge in on holiday.

If you are heading off on holiday soon check the small print of your travel insurance cover as many providers will not pay out if you are intoxicated.

Travel insurance watchdog, Financial Ombudsman Service, has warned that holidaymaker's insurance may be void if they are injured while drunk and means medical expenses won't be covered.

Speaking to the Telegraph the ombudsman said: "If someone’s been honest about the fact they’d had a drink, we wouldn’t just assume they’d been drinking to excess – or that their drinking was necessarily the reason for their claim.

Be careful when letting your hair down on holiday - it may void your insurance | Picture: Getty