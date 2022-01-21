Why drinking wine in the bath may not be the best idea

21 January 2022, 15:08

An expert has explained why it may be a bad idea to drink wine in the bath (stock image)
Heart reporter

An expert has claimed that your relaxing drink of wine in the bath may not be that good for you...

Many of us will be partial to a relaxing glass of wine in a hot bath at the end of the day, but it turns out this may not be the best habit to get into.

As reported by Metro, the reason why an alcoholic drink may not be the best choice is because of how hot and steamy it can get in the bathroom.

Chris Allsobrook, a nutrition coach, has said that choosing alcohol can cause dizziness, nausea, and even fainting when combined with the hot air in the bathroom.

Around 72 per cent of people who enjoy drinking in the bath opt for alcohol (stock image)
He said: "Drinking alcohol in a hot bath can cause serious side effects, including dizziness, nausea and in extreme cases, fainting, so it should be avoided.

"I’d suggest substituting your tipple of choice for an alcohol-free alternative.

"Elderflower cordial mixed with a low-sugar lemonade perfectly mimics champagne or prosecco, and an alcohol-free beer offers the same taste without the dangers mentioned earlier. Low-calorie tonic water can also be an excellent choice."

Research shows that around 72 per cent of people who enjoy bath time drinks opt for alcohol, and it's a good idea to take a cold glass of water in with you as well if you do choose to do so.

Many people also opt to snack in the bath, with 34 per cent of men and 26 per cent of women admitting they take food in.

Drinking alcohol in the bath can make you feel dizzy and faint (stock image)
According to the research from Sanctuary Bathrooms, confectionary items (39%) are the most popular, followed by cheese (33%), biscuits (28%) and fruit (27%).

Chris also advised that some foods should be avoided, saying: "Avoid crumbly or flaky foods, like pastries, toast, or breadsticks, which will fill your tub with more crumbs than they’re worth.

"Even softer pastries, such as croissants or cinnamon rolls, are often messy to eat in the bath, and any fillings will melt or can even curdle in the heat."

