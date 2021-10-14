All drivers face £100 fine for driving in the wrong lane

14 October 2021, 08:31 | Updated: 14 October 2021, 10:31

You can slapped with a fine for driving in the wrong lane
You can slapped with a fine for driving in the wrong lane. Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

New rules have been brought in by National Highways in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All drivers in the UK could now be slapped with a £100 fine for driving in the wrong lane.

They could also be given three points on their license if they are caught by new cameras installed up and down the country.

This applies to motorway drivers using a shut lane, which is normally marked with a red 'X' on an overhead sign.

Drivers can be fined for driving in the wrong lane
Drivers can be fined for driving in the wrong lane. Picture: Alamy

The National Highways recently Tweeted: "There's no eXcuse - don't ignore the red X.

"It's illegal to drive in a red X lane and motorway cameras can now automatically detect drivers who flout the law.

“You could receive a £100 fine and get three points on your licence."

This comes after an overhaul of the Highway Code was announced last month, including a number of new rules.

These changes also mean that drivers are able to face unlimited fines for dangerous driving, as well as a driving ban, and up to 14 years in prison.

One recent change is to number 91 which is under the ‘fitness to drive’ category.

This now covers the risks of driving while you’re overtired, with the rule stating: "Driving when you are tired greatly increases your risk of a collision. To minimise this risk make sure you are fit to drive.

"Do not begin a journey if you are tired. Get sufficient sleep before embarking on a long journey. Avoid undertaking long journeys between midnight and 6am, when natural alertness is at a minimum.

“Plan your journey to take sufficient breaks. A minimum break of at least 15 minutes after every two hours of driving is recommended.

"If you feel sleepy, stop in a safe place. Do not stop in an emergency area or on the hard shoulder of a motorway."

New road rules have come into force
New road rules have come into force. Picture: Alamy

The National Highways also recently removed a loophole which allowed drivers to use their phone while driving.

Texting and talking on your phone while driving has been against the law for years, but previously people could avoid prosecution if they had been taking photos or videos.

This has now been removed, meaning anyone using a phone while driving can get six penalty points and a £200 fine.

You can only use your phone while driving if you are safely parked, or if it is considered an emergency.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has asked for advice about her sister's wedding

'I won't go to my sister’s wedding after she demanded a £3,500 gift'
Home Sweet Home Alone will be released to Disney+ on November 12

Home Alone reboot receives backlash from fans as first trailer drops

TV & Movies

Holly is wearing a dress from Ghost on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Ghost

Celebrities

The wedding photographer was denied a 20 minute break to feed herself during the long day

Photographer deletes couple's wedding pictures after being denied food or drinks

Weddings

How to help your children learn about the environment

6 fun activities to help your kids learn about sustainability

Trending on Heart

Jamie Costa's impression of Robin Williams has gone viral

Robin Williams' fans stunned by uncanny impression of late star

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable new video of Rose

Stacey Solomon’s son dotes on baby sister Rose in adorable new video

Celebrities

Daisy Campbell plays Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell's life away from character Amelia Spencer

TV & Movies

The UK Disneyland could open in 2024

A look inside £3.5billion ‘UK Disneyland’ as building work set to start in months
Tesco to start checking 'every customer's receipt' when they leave shop

Tesco store to start 'checking every customer's receipt' when they leave shop
Emmerdale, Corrie and EastEnders will air a crossover story

Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders to join up in first ever soap crossover story

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon hinted her daughter was called Rose weeks ago

Stacey Solomon secretly hinted her daughter's name weeks ago

Celebrities

Sam and Coco had an affair on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Sam Carraro and Coco Stedman?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash decided to call their daughter Rose Opal

Stacey Solomon baby name meaning: What Rose Opal really means

Celebrities

What has Stacey Solomon called her new baby daughter?

What has Stacey Solomon called her new baby daughter?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed her baby's name

Stacey Solomon finally announces baby daughter’s name is Rose with sweet photo

Celebrities

London's New Year's Eve firework display will not go ahead this year

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled for second year running

News

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

How to protect your dog from dangerous plants

Full list of autumnal plants that could be dangerous for your dog
Center Parcs are marking Bonfire Night very differently this year

Center Parcs cancel all firework displays to protect wildlife