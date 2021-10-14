All drivers face £100 fine for driving in the wrong lane

You can slapped with a fine for driving in the wrong lane. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

New rules have been brought in by National Highways in the UK.

All drivers in the UK could now be slapped with a £100 fine for driving in the wrong lane.

They could also be given three points on their license if they are caught by new cameras installed up and down the country.

This applies to motorway drivers using a shut lane, which is normally marked with a red 'X' on an overhead sign.

Drivers can be fined for driving in the wrong lane. Picture: Alamy

The National Highways recently Tweeted: "There's no eXcuse - don't ignore the red X.

"It's illegal to drive in a red X lane and motorway cameras can now automatically detect drivers who flout the law.

“You could receive a £100 fine and get three points on your licence."

This comes after an overhaul of the Highway Code was announced last month, including a number of new rules.

These changes also mean that drivers are able to face unlimited fines for dangerous driving, as well as a driving ban, and up to 14 years in prison.

One recent change is to number 91 which is under the ‘fitness to drive’ category.

This now covers the risks of driving while you’re overtired, with the rule stating: "Driving when you are tired greatly increases your risk of a collision. To minimise this risk make sure you are fit to drive.

"Do not begin a journey if you are tired. Get sufficient sleep before embarking on a long journey. Avoid undertaking long journeys between midnight and 6am, when natural alertness is at a minimum.

“Plan your journey to take sufficient breaks. A minimum break of at least 15 minutes after every two hours of driving is recommended.

"If you feel sleepy, stop in a safe place. Do not stop in an emergency area or on the hard shoulder of a motorway."

New road rules have come into force. Picture: Alamy

The National Highways also recently removed a loophole which allowed drivers to use their phone while driving.

Texting and talking on your phone while driving has been against the law for years, but previously people could avoid prosecution if they had been taking photos or videos.

This has now been removed, meaning anyone using a phone while driving can get six penalty points and a £200 fine.

You can only use your phone while driving if you are safely parked, or if it is considered an emergency.