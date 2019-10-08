Drivers who leave car engine running when parked should be fined, claims study

Three quarters of British motorists think drivers who leave their engines running while parked should be fined. Picture: Getty

Councils already have the power to enforce fines, but few choose to do so

A study has claimed that drivers who leave their engines on when their car is park should face hefty penalties.

Although councils do technically already have the power to crack down on Brits choosing to do so, very few of them take action.

The study, conducted by the RAC, showed that nearly three quarters of motorists believe that drivers should be fined for leaving their engine running while parked.

Councils already have to power to fine motorists, but this is rarely enforced (stock image). Picture: Getty

People can already be fine £20 for doing so under the Road Traffic Regulations, but this is rarely enforced.

And, due to the low cost of the fine, drivers are unlikely to be deterred from doing so.

Of the 2,130 people surveyed, over half said they were more concerned about the impact vehicle emissions have on public health than they were three years ago.

Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at the RAC, said: "It is clear from our research that the vast majority of drivers are far more aware of the impact of vehicle emissions than they were three years ago.

"They are conscious of pollution from parked vehicles running their engines needlessly to the point they want to see local councils taking some form of action against those who do this.

Motorists are increasingly concerned about the effects emissions have on public health (stock image). Picture: Getty

"At the very least they would like a council official to speak to those who do it and ask them to switch off.

"Councils already have the powers to deal with this problem, but few are currently doing so. Many of the drivers we questioned would like to see some firm action taken against offenders.

"This is no doubt needed to bring about a change in behaviour.

"While the law is already in place for idling, enforcement is limited, if not non-existent.

"The presence of enforcement officers and ‘no engine idling’ signs, complete with penalties, must be the next step in making our urban environments better for everyone who lives, drives and works in them."

