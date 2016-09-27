The Way This Elderly Man Helped His Wife After Surgery Will Make You Say AWW!

Nothing is more heart melting than an elderly couple totally in love! But this man helped his wife in a particularly sweet way after she had surgery on her wrist.

We've all heard the song that 'little things mean a lot' and it couldn't be more true in this case!

The whole Twittersphere let out a simultaneous AWWW after Amy Pennington shared an adorable picture taken by her grandma of her grandma helping her out after recent wrist surgery.

My grandma had surgery on her wrist and couldn't do her own hair so my grandpa did it for her. Cuteness overload. pic.twitter.com/q5un5WOWzq — Amy Pennington (@IfYouSeek_Amy__) September 25, 2016

The procedure had meant that she couldn't do her hair in the morning, so her husband came to the rescue and helped her out.

The tweet has now been shared over 88,000 times and has melted ALOT of hearts.

@LandrumAbigayle @IfYouSeek_Amy__ i hope that's my life in 60 years — Lindsay Servais (@LindsayServais7) September 27, 2016

@chasewillis22 @IfYouSeek_Amy__ oh my heart! this makes me happy! — τ a y l o r (@BarrickTaylor) September 26, 2016

Amy's response to how viral her grandma's picture has gone is pretty hilarious!

My grandma would be so upset that she's Twitter famous off a picture of herself in her robe with no makeup. — Amy Pennington (@IfYouSeek_Amy__) September 26, 2016

Don't worry Amy we think your grandma looks ADORABLE!