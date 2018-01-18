Shocking Ads From 1950s Are Flipped To Show How Ridiculous They Really Were

We can't believe just how much advertisers were able to get away with as one artist pokes fun at the sexist campaigns.

Adverts from the 1950s have been given a hilarious makeover in a move which aims to switch gender stereotypes on their head.

In a nod to the bygone era, photographer Eli Rezkallah has drawn inspiration from vintage posters to illustrate some of the patriarchial ideologies that she claims still exsists today.

Through a series of photographs, Eli has flipped done a complete reversal of the gender power structure to depict men in aprons, cleaning the kitchen and crying over burnt dinner in a hilarious twist on the sexist advertising of the 1950s.

Taking to Instagram to talk about why she was motivate to write the posts, she said: "Last Thanksgiving, I overheard my uncles talk about how women are better off cooking, taking care of the kitchen, and fulfilling “their womanly duties”.

Although I know that not all men think that way I was surprised to learn that some still do, so I went on to imagine a parallel universe, where roles are inverted and men are given a taste of their own sexist poison.

“In a parallel universe” is a series of fictional images, recreated from real ads in the mad men era, that question modern day sexism: showing it through a humorous light to spark a conversation through role play - a conversation that we need to have, uncles."

Eli's images, which have been juxtaposed with the original ads, have since gained over 3,000 likes on Instagram with many in shock as to how outrageous adverts from the 1950s actually were.

One of the vintage images even featured a woman being laid over her parnters knee and being spanked on the bottom for not 'store-testing' the right brand of coffee.

The original advertisements are wrong on so many levels, we don't know whether to laugh or cry!