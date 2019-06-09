Emma Bridgwater is bringing out a range of kettles and toasters to perfectly match your crockery

9 June 2019, 10:27

Emma Bridgewater and Russell Hobbs unveil their appliance line.
Emma Bridgewater and Russell Hobbs unveil their appliance line. Picture: Emma Bridgewater

Iconic pottery brand Emma Bridgwater and Russell Hobbs are bringing a dose of adorable to British kitchens this August with a new line of toasters and kettles to match its cheery crockery.

Emma Bridgewater, the British brand specialising in hand-made and hand-decorated pottery and based in Stoke-on-Trent has long been spotted on breakfast tables. It is also known for its tradition of commemorative pottery celebrating milestones like royal weddings.

The new line goes on sale in August.
The new line goes on sale in August. Picture: Emma Bridgewater

Launching on 15 August, the two Russell Hobbs and Emma Bridgewater ranges will feature the recognisable Polka Dot and Toast & Marmalade patterns in 2 slice (£69.99) and 4 slice (£79.99) toasters, as well as 1.7L and 1.5L kettles (£79.99).

Two of the Emma Bridgewater designs will be available.
Two of the Emma Bridgewater designs will be available. Picture: Emma Bridgewater

"In making a lifetime’s worth of pots of tea, I’ve boiled water in an array of kettles, and it’s probably fair to say that the kettle I turn to most often is a reliable electric one made by Russell Hobbs. Of course, I do usually drink that tea out of an Emma Bridgewater mug," Emma Bridgwater said.

Emma Bridgewater has also created a limited-edition half pint mug to celebrate the collaboration. Retailing for £19.95, the design features a sponge pattern with kettles & teapots in cheery polka-dot colours.

A limited edition mug celebrates the partnership.
A limited edition mug celebrates the partnership. Picture: Emma Bridgewater

“We’ve added the iconic and endearing Emma Bridgewater British style to the breakfast ranges to make every mug of tea and slice of toast more enjoyable," said Dominic Lewis, marketing manager for Russell Hobbs.

Read more: Clean your kettle in only one minute.

The toast and marmalade line will include appliances.
The toast and marmalade line will include appliances. Picture: Emma Bridgewater

The collection will be available to buy from Emma Bridgewater shops, and other select retailers from 15 August.

