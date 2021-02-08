Woman furious with husband after he bans her from calling unborn daughter Juliette

A woman has been criticised over her choice of baby name. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

A woman has fallen out with her husband after sharing her baby name choice.

Choosing your baby’s name is one of the biggest decisions a new parent has to make.

But one woman has been criticised by her partner after she revealed the moniker she wanted to call her unborn daughter.

Taking to Reddit, the woman explained that she had told her husband that she has always loved the name Juliette.

But her other half really hates it, along with her mother-in-law as it reminds them of Romeo and Juliette.

A woman has revealed her husband hates her baby name choice. Picture: Getty Images

"I’ve had my heart set on a baby name, should my baby be born female, for a couple years," the anonymous woman wrote.

"I’ve made it clear that I like this name. But for some reason, everyone under the sun picks on it and disapproves and says I’m dooming my kid if I give them this name.

Read More: Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided

"I don’t get it—it’s not a crazy name?? Juliette. That’s it. Middle name would be [my maternal grandma]-[my mother].

"Is this so crazy? I really think Juliette is a lovely name. my husband and mother-in-law can’t get past the ‘Romeo and Juliet’ association and say my kid would hate me bc of a hyphenated middle name.

"Please let me know your thoughts. Once we find out the sex, if this baby is a girl, I’m going to really have to put my foot down; and if my husband truly hates it he’d better explain why."

Other Reddit users were quick to give their own opinions, with one person saying the mother-in-law’s opinion is ‘irrelevant’.

They wrote: "It is totally irrelevant if your MIL doesn't like it and her opinions should be ignored entirely but your husband really needs to agree.

"You can't just have a name picked for years and not give the other parent a say.

"We all have reasons we just don't like names, my husband likes a name and thinks I'm crazy for not wanting to use it because I have an acquaintance with the same name and he doesn't think it is a big deal.

"It doesn't really matter what the reason is, parents both need to be happy with it though.

"I really don't think it is fair for you to "put your foot down" and have full control over the name. Imagine if your husband did that to you?"

Another said: "This is a lovely name, lol. I was expecting something disastrous."

Now Read: Peter Andre reveals real reason he hides kids' faces is so they don’t get recognised at school