Experts claim spending five days and nights away from your partner is key to a happy relationship

24 November 2019, 13:02 | Updated: 24 November 2019, 13:10

Time apart from your partner can be beneficial according to a new survey
Time apart from your partner can be beneficial according to a new survey. Picture: Stock image / Westend 61 / Getty

They say that absence makes the heart grow stronger, so could the secret to a happy marriage be spending a set amount of time apart each month?

No marriage or relationship is perfect, and with life's trials and tribulations to contend with, it can often do a world of good to have a night or two away. However, a poll of 2,000 people by Travelodge has recently confirmed this, and has revealed that the key to a happy marriage is to spend five days apart each month. It found that four in ten people who worked away were extremely happy in their relationships, with them valuing time to themselves.

There has recently been a rise in celebrities who have decided to live apart with Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck and Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook in separate homes. Earlier this year, now heavily-pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh said that she won't live with fiancé Ryan Thomas once they're married.

But for those who do live in the same house, working away from home or a short break on a regular basis often means that they are happier in their relationships, often missing the person and then looking forward to spending time with them again.

Other advantages included staying in a hotel with a big bed to themselves, no arguments over what's on television and enjoying a big fry-up for breakfast.

