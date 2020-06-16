Coronation Street star discovers extraordinary abandoned house that transports you back in time

16 June 2020, 11:28 | Updated: 16 June 2020, 11:34

Jake Parr uncovered a forgotten house in Crewe
Jake Parr uncovered a forgotten house in Crewe. Picture: Jake Parr

See inside an abandoned house that was uncovered by Coronation Street star Jake Parr.

If you thought your home could do with an update - you haven’t seen anything yet.

In fact, Coronation Street actor Jake Parr has discovered an abandoned house which looks like it hasn’t been touched since the 1970s.

32-year-old Jake from Manchester often goes looking for unusual buildings and structures as part of his photography project 'Abandoned.'

The front of the abandoned house
The front of the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr
Inside the abandoned house
Inside the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr
Inside the abandoned house
Inside the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr

After spotting it on Google Maps, Jake - who has been in TV shows including Coronation Street and Judge Rinder's Crime Stories and has a role in Fast and Furious 9 - tracked down this particular building hidden behind trees and overgrown bushes in Crewe.

Opening up about his visit to the house, Jake told Stoke-On-Trent Live: "I never reveal the exact location of the places I find but this one was near Crewe. The sort of places I find are all old and abandoned so I never know what I am going to find.

The kitchen of the abandoned house
The kitchen of the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr
The hallway of the abandoned house
The hallway of the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr
Outside the abandoned house
Outside the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr

"This house was as though someone just left and never came back. There was a pair of shoes and a sewing machine, and beds still in the house - plus an enormous Quality Street tin which was much bigger than the ones we get now!"

The extraordinary photos - shared on his Facebook Page 'Exploring with Jake' - show a portico over the front door as well as peeling geometric wallpaper and curtains still hanging at the broken windows.

And Jake also came across old books and magazines lying around - including a page from the Daily Star dated August 18 2000 that shows the TV schedule for that day.

Another picture shows the lounge with a sofa and carpets, while a bedroom has bushes growing through the window,

A chest of drawers can also be seen hanging open, while the bathroom features a bath filled with rubble and mirrored tiles on the wall.

Outside, there's a caravan parked out the front as well car parts strewn around and a mattress on the floor.

Jake said: "This is a hobby for me.

"It's an adrenaline rush and makes me happy. Whereas some people like to go walking or do extreme sports, this is what I like to do - how I get my excitement.

"As well as visiting many places in the UK, I've also been over the Lanzarote and Menorca and hopefully next year I will be travelling over to Chernobyl to explore."

