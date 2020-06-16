Coronation Street star discovers extraordinary abandoned house that transports you back in time

Jake Parr uncovered a forgotten house in Crewe. Picture: Jake Parr

See inside an abandoned house that was uncovered by Coronation Street star Jake Parr.

If you thought your home could do with an update - you haven’t seen anything yet.

In fact, Coronation Street actor Jake Parr has discovered an abandoned house which looks like it hasn’t been touched since the 1970s.

32-year-old Jake from Manchester often goes looking for unusual buildings and structures as part of his photography project 'Abandoned.'

The front of the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr

Inside the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr

Inside the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr

After spotting it on Google Maps, Jake - who has been in TV shows including Coronation Street and Judge Rinder's Crime Stories and has a role in Fast and Furious 9 - tracked down this particular building hidden behind trees and overgrown bushes in Crewe.

Opening up about his visit to the house, Jake told Stoke-On-Trent Live: "I never reveal the exact location of the places I find but this one was near Crewe. The sort of places I find are all old and abandoned so I never know what I am going to find.

The kitchen of the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr

The hallway of the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr

Outside the abandoned house. Picture: Jake Parr

"This house was as though someone just left and never came back. There was a pair of shoes and a sewing machine, and beds still in the house - plus an enormous Quality Street tin which was much bigger than the ones we get now!"

The extraordinary photos - shared on his Facebook Page 'Exploring with Jake' - show a portico over the front door as well as peeling geometric wallpaper and curtains still hanging at the broken windows.

And Jake also came across old books and magazines lying around - including a page from the Daily Star dated August 18 2000 that shows the TV schedule for that day.

Another picture shows the lounge with a sofa and carpets, while a bedroom has bushes growing through the window,

A chest of drawers can also be seen hanging open, while the bathroom features a bath filled with rubble and mirrored tiles on the wall.

Outside, there's a caravan parked out the front as well car parts strewn around and a mattress on the floor.

Jake said: "This is a hobby for me.

"It's an adrenaline rush and makes me happy. Whereas some people like to go walking or do extreme sports, this is what I like to do - how I get my excitement.

"As well as visiting many places in the UK, I've also been over the Lanzarote and Menorca and hopefully next year I will be travelling over to Chernobyl to explore."

