Woman's fake tan fail left pals thinking she'd been KIDNAPPED

6 June 2019, 09:37

Lucy's friends were convinced she'd been kidnapped after seeing the shocking images
Lucy's friends were convinced she'd been kidnapped after seeing the shocking images. Picture: Kennedy News

A make-up artist shared a joke 'shocked' picture of herself after her fake tan mishap - but her friends got the wrong end of the stick

Most of us have had a fair few fake tan disasters in our time, but have you ever had one so bad you convince your whole friends you've been KIDNAPPED because the difference in colour of your hand makes it look like someone else is covering your mouth?

Well, this exact predicament happened to a make-up artist from Wales.

Well, this exact predicament happened to a make-up artist from Wales.

Lucy Regler, 21, had applied the fake tan in the hope of a nice summery sun-kissed glow, but the results weren't quite what she'd been expecting.

As she'd forgotten to exfoliate and moisturise, she was left with bright orange hands and uneven colour across her skin.

After being shocked by the outcome, she posed for a series of 'shocked' selfies to send to her friends - but this dramatically backfired.

Her 'shocked' pictures she shared to social media made friends think she'd been kidnapped
Her 'shocked' pictures she shared to social media made friends think she'd been kidnapped. Picture: Kennedy News

She shared the snaps online and her pals thought she'd been kidnapped because of the difference in colour of her hands.

"People made comments that they thought somebody else was grabbing me," Lucy explained. "They said, 'I thought you were being kidnapped, you could have got away with that'."

Read more: Love Island shock as first female bombshell Molly-Mae Hague enters the villa

She went on to say that her friends were in 'hysterics' when they found out the real situation, and added that she'd been put off fake tan for life.

"It looks absolutely vile," she continued. "There won't be a next time - not for myself anyway. I'd tell others just don't fake tan ever. Don't do it.

"I've scrubbed, I've itched and everything - I've used a skin peeler and it didn't work, nothing will get it off. It's just not fading and now I'll have to wait.

Read more: Woman claims miracle 'glory oil' CLEARED her acne scars in just FOUR MONTHS

"Leave it in the bottle and stay pale all your life. It's not worth of hassle of everybody's laughter and trying to get the fake tan off."

Lucy Regler is a make-up artist from Wales
Lucy Regler is a make-up artist from Wales. Picture: Kennedy News

"I did one coat on Friday and it didn't even look like I had tan on - so I did it again on Saturday.

"I was chucking layers on and it wasn't making any difference so I thought I'd keep going. My hands weren't changing so I lathered my hands with it.

"The next morning when I woke up I just cried. The colour compared to the rest of my body was just diabolical. I've learnt my lesson."

