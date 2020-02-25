Fall asleep in 60 seconds using 4-7-8 breathing method hailed by insomniacs

25 February 2020, 12:22 | Updated: 25 February 2020, 14:29

Have trouble sleeping? Read on... (stock images)
Have trouble sleeping? Read on... (stock images). Picture: Getty

The 4-7-8 method has been praised for helping people to fall asleep quickly - and all you need to do is change the way you breathe.

Experts have claimed that a specific way of breathing can help people fall asleep in under a minute.

The 4-7-8 method has been heralded by insomniacs as a foolproof way to nod off, and it requires minimal effort on your part.

The breathing technique could help you fall asleep in a minute (stock image)
The breathing technique could help you fall asleep in a minute (stock image). Picture: Getty

All you need to do is inhale for four seconds, hold your breathe for seven, then breathe out for eight. You repeat this process until you drift off.

Dr Andrew Weil, a specialist in integrative medicine at the University of Arizona, explained that this method comes from meditation techniques.

The method stems from meditation techniques (stock image)
The method stems from meditation techniques (stock image). Picture: Getty

He said, according to MedicalNewsToday: "It’s the single best method that I’ve found for dealing with getting back to sleep if you wake up in the middle of the night.

“And that comes with time. So it’s the regularity of doing this over a period of weeks, months, years that produces the changes that you want."

