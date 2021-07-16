Expert issues warning to Brits over spike in false widow spiders caused by heatwave

16 July 2021, 11:25

False widow spiders are set to see a spike in sightings as the weather heats up
False widow spiders are set to see a spike in sightings as the weather heats up. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As Brits rejoice over the return of the hot weather this weekend and beyond, experts are warning people to be vigilant when it comes to spotting false widow spiders.

This weekend, Brits are set to bask in the sunshine as temperatures soar to as high as 29 degrees in some places.

While we're all happy to see some sun return, the heatwave is expected to cause an increase in the number of false widow spiders.

This comes after a number of recent cases of bites causing rotting wounds which cause severe pain and can even leave people fighting for their lives.

Experts says that there are two generations during the course of the summer
Experts says that there are two generations during the course of the summer. Picture: Alamy

Dr Christopher Terrell-Nield, an entomologist at Nottingham Trent University, told The Sun: "The breeding season will tend more to be in the summer months when it’s warmer.

"There are two generations during the course of the summer, which would bulk up the numbers."

There are several species of false widow spiders currently in the UK, with the noble false widow having the most toxic bite.

The population of the creatures has grown since they were first found in England over 150 years ago.

The noble false widow spider reaches a body length of 8.5 - 11 millimetres
The noble false widow spider reaches a body length of 8.5 - 11 millimetres. Picture: Alamy

One of the people in the UK who has experienced a false widow bite recently is 26-year-old Carl Jones, who was left with a flesh-eating wound after a suspected bite from the toxic arachnid.

He was rushed to A&E following the bite, which left him dripping with sweat and with a fever.

Speaking of the incident, Carl said: "I was dripping with sweat. I experienced lots of sweating and fevers.

"I underwent investigations for Borrelia, TB and eventually skin cancer as the wound wasn't healing after five months."

He was given antibiotics, which were unsuccessful, promoting a procedure when the infected area of the wound was removed.

Following the ordeal, Carl found a noble false widow spider in his bathroom, which led him to believe a bite from it was the cause.

False Widow Spiders: What you need to know

  • There are six species of false widows living in the UK
  • The noble false widow is the most commonly reported
  • The noble false widow spider reaches a body length of 8.5 - 11 millimetres
  • They often hide in kitchens and conservatories
  • Their webs look like a tangle of threads and are often found around 1.5 metres off the ground
  • They have a 'skull shape' on their bodies

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

If the hot weather is making you uncomfortable, there is a solution

These freezable bra inserts could be the solution for sweaty boobs

Fashion

Cats should give you consent before you stroke them, an expert has claimed

Owners should ask for their cat's consent before they pet them, experts claim
How long will the hot weather last?

How long will the heatwave last?

Home schooling was tough on some parents, but many believe it has been beneficial

Parents 'feel more intelligent' after year of homeschooling kids during lockdown
The government has updated the green list

Full list of countries on updated travel green list - including Croatia and Bulgaria

Trending on Heart

Baptiste is back on BBC for season 2

How to watch Baptiste season 1 online

TV & Movies

Who is Love Island new boy Danny Bibby?

Who is Love Island's Danny Bibby? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Baptiste season 1 aired back in 2019

What happened at the end of Baptiste season 1?

TV & Movies

McDonald's Monopoly: 2021 start date, rules and prizes revealed

McDonald's Monopoly: 2021 start date, rules and prizes revealed
Her hair is absolutely incredible

'Real-life Rapunzel' shows off two-metre-long hair in incredible Disney shoot