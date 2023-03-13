7 pieces that will instantly update your spring wardrobe

Davina McCall and Amanda Holden wearing their favourite spring staples from JD Williams. Picture: JD Williams

Promoted by JD Williams

Davina McCall and Amanda Holden have put together a list of their favourite capsule pieces to instantly refresh your spring wardrobe.

With winter finally a thing of the past, we’re desperate to put away our big coats for another year.

But forget spending a fortune on a whole new spring wardrobe, as just a few key pieces will be all you need to take on the new season in style.

With the help of JD Williams’ amazing new collection, Davina McCall and Amanda Holden have put together their favourite items that will kick your spring outfits into 2023.

So, from striped shirts to smock dresses, if you’re looking for a new piece to fill a hole in your spring capsule, the hard work is done for you...

Trench Coat

Davina McCall wearing soft trench coat from JD Williams. Picture: JD Williams

Spring trends may come and go, but there’s one piece that’s always stylish - trench coats.

They are the spring staple that you'll buy and wear for the rest of your life and can be paired with jeans, a t-shirt and your favourite trainers for a sunny day outfit.

Davina's go-to trench for this season is this soft jacket (£68) in a sage colour which will go with all your favourite outfits.

Smock dress

Davina McCall wearing Nobody's Child Lupin Smock Mini Dress from JD Williams. Picture: JD Williams

Floaty and elegant, the smock dress epitomises effortless style and is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.

The Nobody's Child Starlight Dress (£39), loved by Davina, is the ultimate piece for day-to-night plans and gives that much-needed pop of colour as the sun starts to come out.

Blazer

Amanda Holden wearing Collarless Boucle Blazer from JD Williams. Picture: JD Williams

There are few things a blazer doesn't work with, making it a staple piece for spring 2023.

Its ability to pull together any outfit - including everything from jeans to a party dress - mean it will continue to be a wardrobe essential through the years.

While wearing her favourite Collarless Boucle Blazer (£65), Amanda told us: "This blazer, paired it with a pair of nude heels, but you could wear it with jeans, trainers, boots, so that’s one thing and so many different looks."

Midi Dress

Davina McCall wearing Nobody's Child Starlight Dress from JD Williams. Picture: JD Williams

Midi dresses are just the right length to make you feel warm enough, but light enough in case the sun makes an unexpected appearance.

They're also perfect for day-to-night styling, with Davina loving this Nobody's Child Starlight Dress (£79).

She told us: "This dress, I can undo a few buttons, put a heel on, it’s got pockets and I love a pocket."

Utility jacket

Amanda Holden wearing poplin shirt and Davina McCall wearing a utility jacket from JD Williams. Picture: JD Williams

A utility jacket is great for casual wear when the rain finally stops and you're heading to a BBQ with friends.

Davina's layered this khaki piece (£48) over a pair of leather-look trousers and a frilled t-shirt for the ultimate stylish outfit.

Co-ord

Amanda Holden wearing Broderie Shirt and matching skirt co-ord. Picture: JD Williams

The most versatile outfit you can buy this season is definitely co-ord, which makes the perfect BBQ attire.

Amanda's white textured co-ord shirt (£35) can be worn together for a summer party, or the skirt (£40) can be layered with a jumper as a more casual look for those chilly days out.

Party dress

Amanda Holden wearing a Nobody's Child Millie Smock Midi Dress. Picture: JD Williams

Everyone needs a showstopper, and what better way to make an impact than a colourful midi dress?

Amanda loves this floral Nobody's Child Millie Smock Midi Dress (£59) which looks amazing with a pair of sandals or dressed up with a heel.

You can shop all these looks now at JD Williams.