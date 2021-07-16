These freezable bra inserts could be the solution for sweaty boobs

Sweaty boobs could be a thing of the past with these handy insert. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Hot weather is great... until you're a damp mess with embarrassing sweat patches in places you didn't even know you could sweat.

If the sunshine has got you packing a spare bra as well as sun lotion, then we feel your pain.

But there does seem to be a solution to feeling uncomfortable and sweaty, especially around the underboob area.

Thankfully it's not a Love Island-style swimsuit that reveals more than it hides, but freezable bra coolers that you slip in to your bra for instant relief.

They Cooler58 bra coolers freeze at 14.4C and will keep cool for a good two hours.

According Polar Products, you can quickly recharge them when they've lost their chill by submerging them in cold ice water for twenty minutes, or putting them in the fridge or freezer.

Sadly we can't walk around like this all day, so the bra inserts are a good alternative. Picture: Getty

The site reads: "When you are overheated, sometimes all you need is a quick, refreshing cool down in just the right places! Our Cool58:registered: Bra Coolers cool at a comfortable 58F (14.4C)."

There are two options, A-C and D cup and above, which is just two of the packs for each bra cup.

Sadly for larger busted ladies, the double padding means they need to pay an extra £27.

The reviews for the bra coolers claim that they're not only fantastic for hot weather but also for people recovering from breast surgery; pregnant women; and women suffering from hot flushes triggered by going through the menopause.

One reviewer says: "They are wonderful and such a life saver for me, once I cool down using the bra coolers and wrist and ankle wraps outside I come back to life."

The coolers fit in to a soft cotton pouch that slips in to your bra. Picture: Polar Products

The Met Office has predicted that this weekend will be the hottest of 2021 so far, with temperatures reaching a staggering 31C.

If you're planning to take your dog out, make sure you do it carefully - dogs can get heatstroke, too.