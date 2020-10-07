Gucci is selling a green plastic lunchbox for a whopping £2,210

7 October 2020, 14:44

Gucci is selling a green plastic lunchbox for a whopping £2,210
Gucci is selling a green plastic lunchbox for a whopping £2,210. Picture: Gucci
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who exactly will be dropping two grand for a lunchbox, we hear you ask.

Earlier this year, Gucci made headlines after they started selling 'grass-stained' jeans for £600.

And it looks like their back at it again, this time with a tiny lunchbox bag priced at an eye-watering £2,210.

The bag is called the Gucci 'Mad Cookies' top handle, and is designed just like a vintage lunchbox.

It has a green check print, embossed with the Gucci logo on it, and a picture of a boy and a cat eating cookies on it.

READ MORE: The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020

The Gucci lunchbox will set you back over two grand
The Gucci lunchbox will set you back over two grand. Picture: Gucci

On their website, they write that the item is "printed with a whimsical design that speaks to the childhood theme" which is explored throughout their collection.

The whole description reads: "In a structured design that recalls vintage lunch boxes, this top handle bag is printed with a whimsical design that speaks to the childhood theme explored throughout the collection.

The lunchbox is made of plastic, and comes with a green tartan print
The lunchbox is made of plastic, and comes with a green check print. Picture: Gucci

"The allover gingham print is accented with a playful printed label depicting a child and his pet with the phrase ‘Gucci Mad Cookies.’

"Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit."

Gucci made headlines earlier this month when they released the 'grass stained' jeans for £600
Gucci made headlines earlier this month when they released the 'grass stained' jeans for £600. Picture: Gucci

We can't tell if the lunchbox is more outrageous than the Gucci stained jeans, but you can decide.

READ NOW: Gucci is selling 'grass-stained' jeans for £600, and people have a lot to say

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Monopoly now has an Elf version

New Elf Monopoly is launching in time for Christmas

Maxine and Jacob are now parents to nine children

Couple who adopted four children give birth to quadruplets just months later
The woman's grandma asked for a weekly babysitting fee (stock images)

Mum furious after grandma demands weekly babysitting fee

The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020

The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020

Holly Willoughby's jumper is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her knitwear from Zara

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Gareth Pierce is starring as Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Street

Coronation Street’s new Todd Grimshaw doesn't want to 'impersonate' axed Bruno Langley

TV & Movies

Natalie Cassidy has shared a loved up snap with her partner

Natalie Cassidy shares rare snap with fiancé and EastEnders coworker Marc

Celebrities

Is EastEnders' Mick Carter Frankie's dad?

EastEnders Mick Carter spoilers: Is Frankie his daughter and who is Katie Lewis?

TV & Movies

A mum from Birmingham has detailed her long coronavirus symptoms

Mum details 'long coronavirus' symptoms still leaving her exhausted after six months
You can receive money towards their State Pension for looking after family members

Grandparents can claim £260 a year for taking care of their grandkids during the pandemic