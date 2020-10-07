Gucci is selling a green plastic lunchbox for a whopping £2,210

Gucci is selling a green plastic lunchbox for a whopping £2,210. Picture: Gucci

By Alice Dear

Who exactly will be dropping two grand for a lunchbox, we hear you ask.

Earlier this year, Gucci made headlines after they started selling 'grass-stained' jeans for £600.

And it looks like their back at it again, this time with a tiny lunchbox bag priced at an eye-watering £2,210.

The bag is called the Gucci 'Mad Cookies' top handle, and is designed just like a vintage lunchbox.

It has a green check print, embossed with the Gucci logo on it, and a picture of a boy and a cat eating cookies on it.

The Gucci lunchbox will set you back over two grand. Picture: Gucci

On their website, they write that the item is "printed with a whimsical design that speaks to the childhood theme" which is explored throughout their collection.

The whole description reads: "In a structured design that recalls vintage lunch boxes, this top handle bag is printed with a whimsical design that speaks to the childhood theme explored throughout the collection.

The lunchbox is made of plastic, and comes with a green check print. Picture: Gucci

"The allover gingham print is accented with a playful printed label depicting a child and his pet with the phrase ‘Gucci Mad Cookies.’

"Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit."

Gucci made headlines earlier this month when they released the 'grass stained' jeans for £600. Picture: Gucci

We can't tell if the lunchbox is more outrageous than the Gucci stained jeans, but you can decide.

