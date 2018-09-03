Holly Willoughby makes sensational return to This Morning in beautiful print Sandro Paris dress

Phillip Schofield’s host shows of post holiday glow and slim pins in floral dress with black ankle boots completing the outfit.

Holly Willoughby has had a good six weeks off her This Morning fashion duties but has returned in an amazing mini dress.

Returning to Instagram to show off her TV look, Dan Baldwin’s wife is wearing a beautiful floral print Sandro Paris dress.

Holly completed her first day back look with black ankle boots.

The Sandro Paris dress has proved very popular with fans [Sandro Paris]

The dress, which is £280, also features a matching pussy bow tie, which added a stylish touch to the overall look.

Complimenting the presenter, one fan wrote: "Love this look Holly! Really suits you x."

Another added: "The QUEEN is back!!"

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are returning to This Morning after six weeks off [This Morning]

Others even admitted they couldn't wait to see what fashion looks Holly would be bringing to the I'm A Celebrity jungle when she presents with Dec Donnelly later this year.

The summer holidays, where she was replaced by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning, seem to have treated Holly well as she looked sensational with her post holiday glow and trim figure.