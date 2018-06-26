Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit: Where to buy her Oasis dress

26 June 2018, 10:07 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 18:43

holly June 26

The presenter made sure she was ready for the hottest day of the year in a floaty frock - it's sold out on Oasis' site, but we've found other places to buy.

Holly Willoughby nailed summer dressing with this gorgeous Oasis frock today... and it's not even July yet.

The mum-of-three, 37, posted a whimsical photo of herself enjoying a twirl backstage at the This Morning studios. 

Sadly for fans, the £75 FitzWilliam Twist Neck Pleated Midi Dress has already sold out on the Oasis website... but we have tracked it down elsewhere.

Read more: Inside Holly Willoughby's health and fitness regime

The dress, which comes in sizes 8 to 18, is also stocked at Asos, Next and Look Again.

On her feet, Holly ditched her usual Office sandals for a pair of lilac heels from Reiss

One fan commented: "I love this. You look like a ballerina."

Yesterday Holly also nailed summer dressing in a yellow halter neck dress from Warehouse that highlighted her slim figure. 

