Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit: Where to buy her blue floral dress

The mum-of-three looked ready for another summer's day in a blue floral dress from online store Three Floor Fashion on Wednesday's show.

Holly, 37, rocked a summer-chic frock for today's outfit, which accentuated her trim waistline and set off her bright blonde locks.

The This Morning presenter teamed it with some white open-toe heels to really finish that summer vibe.

The pretty 'Fleur Dress' will set you back a cool £345, and is in stock on the Three Floor website in sizes ranging from 4-14.

But if it's tickling your fancy, you best be quick - most sizes are 'limited stock'!

Holly's stylish white Alana Single Sole Sandals are £60, genuine leather and in stock on the Office website.

If you were after a pair of smart 'all-rounders' perfect for multiple occasions, we think these sophisticated stilettos are ideal!



Credit: Three Floor Fashion - This dress is so versatile it wouldn't look out of place at a summer wedding or family occasion - we love it!

Holly fronts This Morning alongside silver fox Phillip Schofield Monday - Thursday, with Ruth Langsford and Eammon Holmes taking the reins on Fridays.

WATCH! 9 times Holly wowed us with her best looks in 2017:

