Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit: Where to buy her J Crew heels

37-year-old Holly confirms she's the most fashionable woman in TV with her latest glam ensemble.

Holly Willoughby continues to prove her fashionista credentials with her latest chic outfit.

She donned a white midi skirt and a keyhole blouse with monochrome design as she hosted ITV's This Morning.

Her trademark blonde tousled locks flowed down to her shoulders as the presenter beamed for the cameras.

37-year-old Holly completed the look with towering black stilettos.

Both the skirt and blouse are from American brand J Crew but sadly the combo isn't yet available to purchase online or in stores.

Holly has worn the towering heels for almost every show over the past two weeks - they retail at £198 and are also from J Crew.

Fans flocked to praise Holly for her chic fashion style, with one writing: "I love the top, you always look stunning."

Another put: "Whatever you wear you look amazing."

And find out the secrets of her diet and exercise regime here.