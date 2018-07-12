Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit: Where to buy her J Crew heels
12 July 2018, 13:27 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 18:44
37-year-old Holly confirms she's the most fashionable woman in TV with her latest glam ensemble.
Holly Willoughby continues to prove her fashionista credentials with her latest chic outfit.
She donned a white midi skirt and a keyhole blouse with monochrome design as she hosted ITV's This Morning.
Her trademark blonde tousled locks flowed down to her shoulders as the presenter beamed for the cameras.
37-year-old Holly completed the look with towering black stilettos.
Both the skirt and blouse are from American brand J Crew but sadly the combo isn't yet available to purchase online or in stores.
Holly has worn the towering heels for almost every show over the past two weeks - they retail at £198 and are also from J Crew.
Fans flocked to praise Holly for her chic fashion style, with one writing: "I love the top, you always look stunning."
Another put: "Whatever you wear you look amazing."
Need more Holly? Take a look inside her gorgeous home here - and check out all her gorgeous Emma Bridgewater plates.
And find out the secrets of her diet and exercise regime here.