Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit: Where to buy her red trousers

5 July 2018, 10:09 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 18:43

holly July 5

By Emma Gritt

The mum-of-three wore a pair of £28 patterned trousers from Miss Selfridge on today's show.

Holly Willoughby proved that you don't need to be an extra in Made In Chelsea to pull off a pair of red trousers. 

She wore a pair of cropped slacks today that wouldn't look out of place on the Kings Road... but definitely didn't cost a king's ransom.

Her red print crop trousers are £28 from Miss Selfridge, and are available in all sizes from 8 to 16. 

Typically for the 37-year-old, she teamed a high street bargain with some key designer pieces, pairing it with a white silk shirt and a pair of nude heels. 

The Tilda button up silk shirt is from Winser London and is £169

It comes in sizes XS to XL, and is available in five different colours, including black and coral.

Typically for Holly, she wore a pair of nude heels, digging out her old favourites, the Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps. 

These are available at Net-A-Porter for £510

