Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit: Where to buy her red trousers
5 July 2018, 10:09 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 18:43
The mum-of-three wore a pair of £28 patterned trousers from Miss Selfridge on today's show.
Holly Willoughby proved that you don't need to be an extra in Made In Chelsea to pull off a pair of red trousers.
She wore a pair of cropped slacks today that wouldn't look out of place on the Kings Road... but definitely didn't cost a king's ransom.
Her red print crop trousers are £28 from Miss Selfridge, and are available in all sizes from 8 to 16.
Typically for the 37-year-old, she teamed a high street bargain with some key designer pieces, pairing it with a white silk shirt and a pair of nude heels.
The Tilda button up silk shirt is from Winser London and is £169.
It comes in sizes XS to XL, and is available in five different colours, including black and coral.
Typically for Holly, she wore a pair of nude heels, digging out her old favourites, the Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps.
These are available at Net-A-Porter for £510.