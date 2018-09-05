Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit: Zara top and trouser combo proves to be a very unusual look

5 September 2018, 10:29

Holly Willoughby wears Zara top on This Morning

Phillip Schofield’s co presenter has broken away from her skirt and dress favourites for a checked top from the high street.

Holly Willoughby has broken the This Morning mould with her Wednesday outfit which is a fabulous Zara top and trouser combo.

Phillip Schofield’s co-presenter is usually known for her pencil skirt and blouse pairings or pretty frocks but has decided to experiment a bit more this series.

Standing in a not so glam setting, Holly shared her get the look with Instagram fans and wrote: “Morning... Wednesday already! Today’s look on @thismorning trousers by @insidejigsaw top by @zara shoes @lkbennettlondon #hwstyle.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby plans to take children out of school for I'm A Celebrity gig

Holly Willoughby outfit

Holly Willoughby has shown off an unusual look for her This Morning outfit [Holly Willoughby/Instagram]

And despite it being very unusual for the mum of three who will be presenting I’m A Celebrity this year, her fans seemed to love it.

One fashion follower commented: “Loving the plaid outfits recently, eh Holly? Loving the looks btw!!!”

Agreeing, another said: “Hey pretty! You look so lovely.”

Zara top

The Zara top also comes with matching checked trousers [Zara]

The Zara top, which is called the Pleated Checked Top, is also a reasonable price of £39.99 which Holly has accessorised with a black belt.

Holly, who has fans really excited for her jungle looks, has admitted her husband Dan and three children will come coming to Australia with her.

