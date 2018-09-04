Holly Willoughby This Morning skirt: Stylish Topshop piece has fans flocking to get the outfit
4 September 2018, 10:23 | Updated: 4 September 2018, 10:25
Phillip Schofield’s presenter flaunts her weight loss in yellow and black checked skirt and Holly’s fans love it.
Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning with a winning outfit after six weeks off and it looks like her style is better than ever for the new season.
Phillip Schofield’s presenter - who is heading to I’m A Celebrity later this year - wore a stunning Topshop skirt, £39, and fans are very happy she’s wearing the affordable brand as it’s already selling out in various sizes.
Holly captioned her get the look on Instagram: “Morning Tuesday... today’s look on @thismorning Skirt by @topshop shirt by @winserlondon shoes by @lkbennettlondon #hwstyle.”
Holly Willoughby's Topshop skirt is already selling out [Holly Willoughby/Instagram]
Holly, who is a big fan of the tight pencil skirt, completed her look with a classic white blouse and sophisticated black heels.
Very happy with her fashion choices, a fan commented: “Lovely lady you're so gorgeous!! That skirt is stunning lots of love we can't wait!! Xxx.”
Another added: “Looking lovely!”
The Topshop skirt has been praised by Holly Willoughby fans [Topshop]
Holly amazed fans with her back to work look on Monday by wearing a beautiful print Sandro Paris dress.
However, with a £280 price tag, it was less affordable for her fashion fans.