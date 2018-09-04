Holly Willoughby This Morning skirt: Stylish Topshop piece has fans flocking to get the outfit

Phillip Schofield’s presenter flaunts her weight loss in yellow and black checked skirt and Holly’s fans love it.

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning with a winning outfit after six weeks off and it looks like her style is better than ever for the new season.

Phillip Schofield’s presenter - who is heading to I’m A Celebrity later this year - wore a stunning Topshop skirt, £39, and fans are very happy she’s wearing the affordable brand as it’s already selling out in various sizes.

Holly captioned her get the look on Instagram: “Morning Tuesday... today’s look on @thismorning Skirt by @topshop shirt by @winserlondon shoes by @lkbennettlondon #hwstyle.”

Holly, who is a big fan of the tight pencil skirt, completed her look with a classic white blouse and sophisticated black heels.

Very happy with her fashion choices, a fan commented: “Lovely lady you're so gorgeous!! That skirt is stunning lots of love we can't wait!! Xxx.”

Another added: “Looking lovely!”

Holly amazed fans with her back to work look on Monday by wearing a beautiful print Sandro Paris dress.

However, with a £280 price tag, it was less affordable for her fashion fans.