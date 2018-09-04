Holly Willoughby This Morning skirt: Stylish Topshop piece has fans flocking to get the outfit

4 September 2018, 10:23 | Updated: 4 September 2018, 10:25

Holly Willoughby Topshop skirt

Phillip Schofield’s presenter flaunts her weight loss in yellow and black checked skirt and Holly’s fans love it.

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning with a winning outfit after six weeks off and it looks like her style is better than ever for the new season.

Phillip Schofield’s presenter - who is heading to I’m A Celebrity later this year - wore a stunning Topshop skirt, £39, and fans are very happy she’s wearing the affordable brand as it’s already selling out in various sizes.

Holly captioned her get the look on Instagram: “Morning Tuesday... today’s look on @thismorning Skirt by @topshop shirt by @winserlondon shoes by @lkbennettlondon #hwstyle.”

Read more: Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby's Topshop skirt is already selling out [Holly Willoughby/Instagram]

Holly, who is a big fan of the tight pencil skirt, completed her look with a classic white blouse and sophisticated black heels.

Very happy with her fashion choices, a fan commented: “Lovely lady you're so gorgeous!! That skirt is stunning lots of love we can't wait!! Xxx.”

Another added: “Looking lovely!”

Topshop skirt

The Topshop skirt has been praised by Holly Willoughby fans [Topshop]

Holly amazed fans with her back to work look on Monday by wearing a beautiful print Sandro Paris dress.

However, with a £280 price tag, it was less affordable for her fashion fans.

