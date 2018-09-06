Holly Willoughby This Morning dress: Topshop polka dot dress leaves fans in awe

Phillip Schofield’s co-host looks sensational in her frock which features a rather sexy thigh-high split.

Holly Willoughby has nearly finished her first week back at This Morning and she’s ending on another fashion winner.

Sharing her get the look on Instagram, Phillip Schofield’s co host looked beautiful in a Topshop Rust Spot Print Shirt Dress.

Priced at just £49, Holly’s dress, which features a sexy thigh high split, is set to fly off the shelves.

Holly Willoughby has left fans impressed with her dress choice on Thursday morning [Holly Willoughby/Instagram]

One fan in awe commented on her look: “Pretty dress Holly you look so beautiful.”

Totally agreeing, another said: “Incredible dress.”

Holly completed her outfit with Gianvito Rossi nude heels which are more expensive with a £500 price tag.

Dan Baldwin’s wife - who is very excited to be hosting I’m A Celebrity this year – has amazed ITV viewers with her comeback looks this year which have so far included a tartan Zara top and a floral dress.

Topshop is expecting a big sell out on their rustic dress after Holly Willoughby wears it [Topshop]

But as everyone admires her fashion choices, many are concerned who will replace her when she goes to the jungle.

Reports suggest Amanda Holden is the favourite to join Phillip as Holly takes her family for an Australian adventure.