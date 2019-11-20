House of Fraser slammed for 'barbaric' rabbit fur coats two years after issuing 'no fur policy'

20 November 2019, 16:36

The coats were labelled to have rabbit hair on the trim
The coats were labelled to have rabbit hair on the trim. Picture: Twitter
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The huge UK chain has been blasted all over social media for their 'hypocrisy'.

House of Fraser has recently come under fire from the public after a shopper saw a label on a range of fur-hooded jackets declare the trim was made from rabbit fur.

The eagle-eyed shopper, called Robyn, posted her findings on Twitter stating her findings and adding: "hame on you. I’m boycotting House of Fraser this year now!"

Robyn's Tweet has started an online storm
Robyn's Tweet has started an online storm. Picture: Twitter

Her pictures have taken off on social media, with many reposting and others slamming the chain store, calling them "disgusting" and calling for a boycott.

And if that wasn't enough, another Tweeted added that a further two jackets were being sold online by the retailer which are made from racoon fur.

One called the 'Authentic Shiny coat by Pyrenex' is for sale for a whopping £452 while an 'Aboa Fur Hat by Pyrenex' was available online for £56.

This is a particularly shocking discovery as the company have claimed to issue a fur ban in the past.

A House of Fraser spokesperson previously denied using real fur in 2017 after an investigation by Sky News and Humane Society International UK (HSI/UK) found some items marked as fake fur for sale in House of Fraser were actually made from four different types of raccoon, dog, mink and cat.

They said at the time: "House of Fraser has a strict no fur policy and we ensure all of our suppliers and brand partners are aware of this.

"We would never knowingly mislead our customers, who we believe have the right to know what they are purchasing.

"We are extremely concerned that fur can be mislabelled in this way, particularly for brands that we stock.

"Our customers want assurances that House of Fraser is not complicit in such unnecessary suffering of animals and we take this issue very seriously and have communicated this to the brand in question.

"As a result all products have been removed from sale and returned to the brand.

"We will offer a full refund on any purchases of this item previously made."

The label on the coat in store stated it had real fur
The label on the coat in store stated it had real fur. Picture: Twitter

House of Fraser very nearly closed down last year, but was saved after Mike Ashley's Sports Direct agreed to buy the department store chain for a whopping £90m.

The deal was announced just hours after the 169-year-old chain went into administration when talks with its creditors failed to reach an agreement.

Mike said his plan was to turn the 59-store chain in to the "Harrods of the High Street".

Heart.co.uk have reached out to House of Fraser for comment but are yet to receive a response.

