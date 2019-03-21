Matalan launches bridal collection – and prices start at just £3

Matalan launches budget bridal collection. Picture: Matalan

Getting married? The high-street store has just released a brand new collection of wedding and hen party accessories, perfect for brides on a budget.

Matalan has launched a brand new bridal collection – and prices start at just £3!

Featuring hip flasks, make-up bags, hen night games, slippers, tote bags and more, the latest drop of wedding and hen party accessories will get your bridal party kitted out on a budget.

With cheeky slogans including “I do crew”, “happily ever after” and "bride”, the pastel pink and rose gold bargains are sure to fly off the shelves.

Matalan's bridal collection includes this fun hen party game, which features 100 truth or dare cards, 100 quiz cards, 100 would you rather cards, a spinner and an instruction sheet.
Matalan's bridal collection includes this fun hen party game, which features 100 truth or dare cards, 100 quiz cards, 100 would you rather cards, a spinner and an instruction sheet. Picture: Matalan

The most purse-friendly purchase to get your hands on is a white and gold bottle bag reading "cheers to happily ever after”, that comes in at just £3.

And for only one pound extra there are loads more sweet steals from “hubby 2019” mugs to dainty trinket dishes that have been designed to keep your precious wedding jewellery safe.

This sweet trinket dish is perfect for holding precious wedding jewellery
This sweet trinket dish is perfect for holding precious wedding jewellery. Picture: Matalan

The collection comes just a few days after Matalan dropped a hen party range which featured ‘wifey’ nightwear and ‘bride tribe’ swimsuits priced from just £6, helping brides on a budget dress their bridesmaids in matching outfits.

So whether you’re looking for fun quiz games to get the hen party started or a pair of plush slippers to wear on your big day, take a trip down to Matalan and get shopping!

View the full hen party and bride collection here.

Kit your hen party out in these plush slippers, which are also available in white
Kit your hen party out in these plush slippers, which are also available in white. Picture: Matalan

