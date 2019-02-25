Oscars 2019: Vote for your favourite red carpet look
25 February 2019, 07:57 | Updated: 25 February 2019, 09:09
It's the most glamorous night of the year - but who was your fashion winner? Vote in our poll and have your say.
Olivia Colman won the Best Actress prize at the Oscars - but who should win the gong for best dressed?
We've pulled together some of last night's best, worst and in-between looks and we're handing it over to you.
Who was the best dressed at the Oscars 2019?
Read more: All the Oscars winners revealed