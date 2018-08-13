Get Sian Welby's look: Heart presenter's House of Fraser fashion revealed

13 August 2018, 19:00

Sian HOF campaign

By Alice Westoby

Sian Welby always looks incredible when she's hosting her show on Heart.

When hosting her evening show on Heart Sian always makes sure she looks bang on trend.

She loves sharing her fashion tips with the Heart listeners so we want to reveal exactly how she put together tonight's sensational House of Fraser look.

Despite being in the world of radio, Sian is always camera ready, and looks super chic while presenting her show.

Here's what she's wearing on your airwaves tonight...

Sian HOF 1

Tonight Sian is rocking a cute high necked green tank from Samsoe & Samsoe with a quirky print House of Fraser own label skirt with front zip detailing.

She's paired this cute ensemble with her own chic ankle boots with laser cut pattern.

The top and the skirt are both available to buy online or in store at House of Fraser.

For your chance to win £1000 to spend on your summer BBQ essentials and statement outfits, thanks to House of Fraser, click here!

