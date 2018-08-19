Sian Welby's on air fashion - Get the look!

19 August 2018, 09:00

Sian Welby Sunday 2

Our lovely presenter Sian is sharing her style tips.

Sian Welby always stuns with her style when hosting her show on Heart.

This morning she's letting Heart listeners in on her style secrets and this look is all from House of Fraser - and doesn't she look fab?

Sian Welby Sunday 1 

Today's outfit is perfect for turning up the feel good on a Sunday morning and it's got Sian feeling great and ready to kick start the final day of your weekend.

This cute monochrome combo is all House of Fraser with the top from Karen Millen and the trousers from Whistles, both available from House of Fraser stores and online.

The shoes are Carvela and add a touch of glam on a Sunday morning!

For your chance to win £1000 to spend on your summer BBQ essentials and statement outfits, thanks to House of Fraser, click here!

