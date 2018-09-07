Stacey Solomon announces clothing collaboration with Primark

The Loose Women star has announced she will be launching her very own collection with Primark, set to launch in stores in October.

Stacey Solomon is known for rocking a number of fashionable, yet affordable looks, in particular when she attended the British Soap Awards dressed in head to toe Primark.

Now, the ITV regular has announced she will be collaborating with the budget high-street fashion retailer to launch her very own collection that drops in stores in October.

Stacey, who is dating Joe Swash, shared a photo of her smiling from behind a pink curtain, and wrote: "I cannot put into words how excited I am to finally be able to shout from the rooftops about a special project I have been working on with @primark over the last few months. It’s honestly been a dream come true and I can’t believe it’s actually happening."

"Stay tuned for more info on my range with Primark which will be in stores on the 11th October eeeeeeeekkkk! #StaceySolomonXPrimark."

Meanwhile, Stacey played the part of bridesmaid for a pal this week, and it turns out her dress cost just £12 from H&M after being slashed in price from £34.99 in the summer sale.

The budget fashion queen looked sensational in a powder blue gown, proving that weddings don't have to cost the earth.