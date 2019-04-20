Fashion label sells matching outfits for you and your DOG

Do you love your four-legged friend enough to DRESS the same as them?

Want to take your puppy love to a whole new level? Clothing label Studio is now selling matching outfits for you and your dog.

The cute range of pet jumpers cost just £8 and come in sizes small, medium and large so no matter what breed your pooch is, there’s a stylish sweater that’ll fit.

There are two styles to choose from – a leopard print crew neck and a knitted neon number – both of which share identical patterns and colours so you can take #twinning to a whole new level.

The super-bright option, available in pink and yellow, even features a tiny doggy hood to protect your pet in the rain.

The website describes the animal print sweater as “perfectly proportioned for ease of movement with cuffed edging” and says the neon design is “essential for anyone who loves dressing up their dog”.

The brand also promises the jumpers will “keep your furry friend cosy, comfortable and oh-so-cute with ease".

When it comes to the brand's human clothing, each matching jumper costs £13 and comes in sizes 8 - 26, meaning for just over £20 you can bag identical looks for your and your pup.

And our wardrobe isn't the only thing our beloved pooches have influence over these days.

It turns out as a nation we’re so obsessed with dogs that some people believe they can make or break a relationship.

A survey of 2,500 dog owners by DogBuddy.com found that 98% of Brits would question a romance if their partner and pup didn’t get along.

40% of owners would also take their dog on a date to check they bonded well enough with their potential lover.