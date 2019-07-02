Woman who complained about swimsuit revealing her private parts finds out she’s wearing it upside down

The woman was shocked at the "stretch" in the swimsuit. Picture: Pear Swimwear/Twitter

By Alice Dear

One woman was left red-faced when she realised she had been wearing her swimsuit the wrong way round.

20-year-old Lyndsey Brown from Scotland was on a girls holiday to Ibiza when she noticed something unusual about her swimsuit.

After contacting the company she bought it from online, complaining that her “vagina was hanging out constantly”, Lyndsey was told she had the one piece on upside down.

The one piece, by Pear Swimwear, has an over the shoulder section, when the woman got confused with the crotch segment of the swimsuit.

Writing to Pear Swimwear online, Lyndsey complained: “Hey, I wore that swimsuit today. And it’s stretch like anything. I wore it for a couple of hours. My vagina was hanging out constantly. Is it meant to stretch like that?”

thank god lyndsey got chucked out ocean after this pic.twitter.com/br28wBoMJi — emma (@emmmamilroy) June 29, 2019

She then sent a picture of herself wearing the one piece, explaining: “This is what it was like. It was so bad and embarrassing. Like it was totally fine at first but then afterwards it was so bad.”

A spokesperson from Pear Swimwear replied to her message on Twitter with: Hi. Lyndsey. I’m really sorry you were embarrassed by your swimsuit. I have had a look at the picture you have sent and believe you are wearing the swimsuit upside down.”

They attached a picture of a model wearing the swimsuit correctly, writing: “There should be a gold pear label on the swimsuit which should sit at the back at the top of your back. The thinnest part of the swimsuit will be the strap which sits across your shoulder. I hope this helps.”

The swimsuit, by Pear Swimwear, was simply upside down. Picture: ITV

Following the realisation, Lyndsey admitted that she had had the swimsuit on the right way around at first, but after a few drinks and a trip to the toilet she had put it on again incorrectly.

She wrote on her twitter: “I went to Ocean Beach wearing the swimsuit in perfect condition and the CORRECT way - had too much fun with alcohol, went to the toilet a few hours later and put my swimsuit on upside down WITHOUT KNOWING.

“I then got kicked out after this for being a lightweight NOT a tramp.”