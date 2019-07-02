Woman who complained about swimsuit revealing her private parts finds out she’s wearing it upside down

2 July 2019, 17:04

The woman was shocked at the "stretch" in the swimsuit
The woman was shocked at the "stretch" in the swimsuit. Picture: Pear Swimwear/Twitter
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One woman was left red-faced when she realised she had been wearing her swimsuit the wrong way round.

20-year-old Lyndsey Brown from Scotland was on a girls holiday to Ibiza when she noticed something unusual about her swimsuit.

After contacting the company she bought it from online, complaining that her “vagina was hanging out constantly”, Lyndsey was told she had the one piece on upside down.

The one piece, by Pear Swimwear, has an over the shoulder section, when the woman got confused with the crotch segment of the swimsuit.

Writing to Pear Swimwear online, Lyndsey complained: “Hey, I wore that swimsuit today. And it’s stretch like anything. I wore it for a couple of hours. My vagina was hanging out constantly. Is it meant to stretch like that?”

She then sent a picture of herself wearing the one piece, explaining: “This is what it was like. It was so bad and embarrassing. Like it was totally fine at first but then afterwards it was so bad.”

A spokesperson from Pear Swimwear replied to her message on Twitter with: Hi. Lyndsey. I’m really sorry you were embarrassed by your swimsuit. I have had a look at the picture you have sent and believe you are wearing the swimsuit upside down.”

They attached a picture of a model wearing the swimsuit correctly, writing: “There should be a gold pear label on the swimsuit which should sit at the back at the top of your back. The thinnest part of the swimsuit will be the strap which sits across your shoulder. I hope this helps.”

The swimsuit, by Pear Swimwear, was simply upside down
The swimsuit, by Pear Swimwear, was simply upside down. Picture: ITV

Following the realisation, Lyndsey admitted that she had had the swimsuit on the right way around at first, but after a few drinks and a trip to the toilet she had put it on again incorrectly.

She wrote on her twitter: “I went to Ocean Beach wearing the swimsuit in perfect condition and the CORRECT way - had too much fun with alcohol, went to the toilet a few hours later and put my swimsuit on upside down WITHOUT KNOWING.

“I then got kicked out after this for being a lightweight NOT a tramp.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A mum was stunned when a sofa arrived after her daughter used her iPhone

Toddler buys £340 sofa after playing on mum's iPhone

One mum has come under fire for her lunchboxes

Mum shamed for daughters lunch box that has two cookies in it

News

Teddy torture could leave toddlers traumatised

Outrage over viral parenting technique that sees teddies tortured
Flashing your ring, honeymoon spam and hen do pics are all banned.

Posh magazine shares 'social media rules for brides'... how many did YOU break?

Weddings

There is a high pollen count in most of the country

What's today's pollen count in the UK and what are the levels in London?

Weather

Trending on Heart

Caroline Flack wears this gorgeous black and white leopard print dress on Love Island tonight

Where is Caroline Flack's leopard print dress from? Get the Love Island host's look here

TV & Movies

Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack teases tonight's Love Island as one of the most explosive episodes ever

TV & Movies

New Love Island girl Joanna Chimonides used to date footballer Ben Chilwell

New Love Island girl Joanna Chimonides used to date footballer Ben Chilwell

TV & Movies

The cast of the Netflix original have had a major pay increase

Here's how much the Stranger Things cast get paid per episode

TV & Movies

Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling

Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling

TV & Movies

Arabella has defended her former partner

Love Island's Arabella Chi insists she and Danny have 'deep connection' - despite him cracking on with Jourdan

TV & Movies