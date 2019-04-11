World’s largest Primark officially opens in Birmingham

The world's biggest Primark has opened in the UK. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Primark’s biggest store has opened in the UK today, and even bagged itself a Guinness World Record.

Primark’s new Birmingham store opened it’s doors today for the first time.

The new store is the largest Primark in the world, complete with five floors and covering 161,000 square feet.

The huge store has even bagged itself a Guinness World Record for the world’s Largest fashion Retail Store.

The shop comes complete with a Disney-themed cafe, barber shop and beauty studio.

The store has won a Guinness Book Record. Picture: PH

Stacey Solomon and other celebs were there for the opening. Picture: PH

The new Primark has five floors. Picture: PH

But the main attraction for shoppers is the mass of affordable fashion from women’s, men’s, accessorises, homeware and kids wear.

Primark ambassadors Stacey Solomon, Alex Steinherr, Alice Liveing and Kem Cetinay attended the launch, where they explored the new store.

The Primark even has a Disney themed cafe. Picture: PH

A spokesperson for Primark said of the opening: “Primark is delighted to have been awarded a Guinness World Records title for the world’s Largest Fashion Retail Store.

“Now that the Birmingham store has opened its doors, Primark customers can enjoy five floors of retail and enhanced customer experience’s across beauty, fashion and food.”