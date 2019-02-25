The world's largest Primark is set to open in this UK city

Primark have announced the opening of several new stores. Picture: PA

Primark have announced that they are about to open a whole host of new stores including a huge new mega store.

They will be opening at lots of locations around the country including Hastings, Bluewater, Belfast and Milton Keynes and overseas in Bordeaux, France and Wuppertal, Germany.

But the biggest Primark the company have opened to date will be opening its doors in Birmingham and the premises measures a whopping 160,000 sq ft.

Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent will be getting its first Primark. Picture: PA

Despite things not being great right now on the high street for some brands thanks to the rise in online fast fashion, Primark seem to be bucking the trend and opening more shops instead of closing them.

According to its owners, Associated British Foods, sales at Primark are 4% ahead of last year and things are showing no sign of slowing down.

In their recent trading update the brand said: "We still expect to open 900,000 sq ft of new selling space in this financial year".