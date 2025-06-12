Father's Day Gift Guide 2025: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad this year

12 June 2025, 11:32

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025
Father's Day Gift Guide 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

If you're struggling to decided what to get your dad this Father's Day then don't worry! We've got all the best suggestions from the world of tech, fashion, food and sport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

CASETiFY Star Wars™ phone cases

Star Wars™ cases
Star Wars™ cases. Picture: CASETiFY

Key Features:

  • CASETiFY have partnered with Star Wars to create brand new phone cases and accessories
  • Products include AirPods cases, phone charms, wireless chargers, phone cases and laptop sleeves

Buy now: CASETiFY Star Wars™ collection

SodaStream Terra

SodaStream Terra
SodaStream Terra. Picture: SodaStream Terra

Key Features:

  • The sleek, black Terra and E-Terra sparkling water makers are as stylish as they are practical, allowing you to add fizz and fun to regular tap water at just the tap of a button
  • With 19 flavours available from Pepsi, 7UP, Lipton, and SodaStream, mix in your favourites and enjoy tasty flavoured sparkling water at home

Buy now: SodaStream Terra

Try Wagamamas new summer menu

Wagamamas new summer menu
Wagamamas new summer menu. Picture: Wagamamas

If the man in your life is a foodie, then taking him to Wagamama to taste their new summer menu is a great Father's Day gift.

The restaurant have added an array of brand new tasty dishes to their menu including new pho soups, build-your-own donburi, fresh salads and a selection of desserts and drinks.

See Wagamama's new menu here

Hot chocolate shaker, flakes and marshmallows gift set

Hot chocolate shaker, flakes and marshmallows gift set
Hot chocolate shaker, flakes and marshmallows gift set. Picture: KNOOPS

Gift set includes:

  • Hot chocolate shaker
  • 34% Milk chocolate flakes (250g)
  • Marshmallows (130g)
  • Packed in our luxury black gift box
  • A free drink in store voucher

Buy now: KNOOPS Hot chocolate shaker, flakes and marshmallows gift set

Prezzee Smart eGift Card

Prezzee Smart eGift Card
Prezzee Smart eGift Card. Picture: Prezzee

Unsure what to get dad for Father's Day? Then why not treat him to a Prezzee gift card which can be redeemed at more than 200 retail and hospitality outlets including Miller & Carter, Adidas, Arsenal FC and Beer52.

This provides dads with the gift of choice while allowing the gift giver the options of gifting anything from £5 - £500.

Buy now: Prezzee gift card

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 200ml

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 200ml
BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 200ml. Picture: Boots

Key Features:

  • Top Notes: Bitter birch leaves, Aromatic lavender, Citric lemon leaves
  • Heart Notes: Cardamom, Jasmine, African violet
  • Base Notes: Musky louro amarelo, Vanilla, Sandalwood

Buy now: BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 200ml at Boots

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe
Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe. Picture: Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe

Key Features:

  • Luxury 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch
  • Users can connect their iPhone in both portrait and landscape modes (perfect for StandBy mode in iOS 17), delivering up to 15W of fast wireless charging
  • It offers fast-charge for the Apple Watch and a 7.5W wireless charger in the base for AirPods or a second compatible phone. 
  • Apple Watches, including Ultra, can either be charged flat, or simply flip the fast charger up from the base to charge it upright, in Nightstand mode.

Buy now: Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe

Father’s Day Celebration Hamper

Father’s Day Celebration Hamper
Father’s Day Celebration Hamper. Picture: Rick Stein

Contents include:

  • Rick Stein's 50th Anniversary Champagne
  • Two bottles of Chalky's Bite Beer
  • Rick Stein White Burgundy
  • Rick Stein Chocolate bars
  • Rick Stein Clotted Cream Fudge
  • Rick Stein Green Olives with Basil and Garlic
  • Rick Stein Clotted Cream Shortbread 
  • Rick Stein Strawberry Jam
  • Rick Stein Chilli Chipotle Nuts 
  • Jill Stein Padstow Candle

Buy now: Father's Day Celebration Hamper

FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Net

FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Net
FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Net. Picture: Net World Sports

Key Features:

  • Pop-up golf net ideal for golfers of any level looking to improve their driving & swing technique
  • Portable golf net available in two sizes: 8ft x 8ft and 10ft x 7ft
  • Golf hitting net made from polyester 3-ply 1in knotless net with 420D fabric for enhanced durability in all conditions.

Buy now: the FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Net

Full Zip Fleece

Full Zip Fleece
Full Zip Fleece. Picture: Full Zip Fleece

Key Features:

  • This All Season Fleece from BAM has a warm collar with full length zip
  • Chunky fleece and supersoft on the inside, this is a practical layer with a chest zip pocket and two hand warmer pockets

Buy now: Full Zip Fleece

adidas Handball Spezial Trainers

adidas Handball Spezial Trainers
adidas Handball Spezial Trainers. Picture: Office

Key Features:

  • The Spezial itself is one for the adi-lovers, characterized by a high-quality suede upper exterior with a generous offer of cushioning on the feet. It also has a thick gum sole and a reinforced heel panel to weather the wear and tear of every day life
  • Featuring the classic adidas branding, with the bold 3 stripes, the spezial has become a firm favourite within the adidas collection. This style includes an extra pair of laces so you can switch up your style

Buy now: adidas Handball Spezial Trainers from OFFICE

