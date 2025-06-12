Father's Day Gift Guide 2025: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad this year

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

If you're struggling to decided what to get your dad this Father's Day then don't worry! We've got all the best suggestions from the world of tech, fashion, food and sport.

CASETiFY Star Wars™ phone cases

Star Wars™ cases. Picture: CASETiFY

Key Features:

CASETiFY have partnered with Star Wars to create brand new phone cases and accessories

Products include AirPods cases, phone charms, wireless chargers, phone cases and laptop sleeves

SodaStream Terra

SodaStream Terra. Picture: SodaStream Terra

Key Features:

The sleek, black Terra and E-Terra sparkling water makers are as stylish as they are practical, allowing you to add fizz and fun to regular tap water at just the tap of a button

With 19 flavours available from Pepsi, 7UP, Lipton, and SodaStream, mix in your favourites and enjoy tasty flavoured sparkling water at home

Try Wagamamas new summer menu

Wagamamas new summer menu. Picture: Wagamamas

If the man in your life is a foodie, then taking him to Wagamama to taste their new summer menu is a great Father's Day gift.

The restaurant have added an array of brand new tasty dishes to their menu including new pho soups, build-your-own donburi, fresh salads and a selection of desserts and drinks.

Hot chocolate shaker, flakes and marshmallows gift set

Hot chocolate shaker, flakes and marshmallows gift set. Picture: KNOOPS

Gift set includes:

Hot chocolate shaker

34% Milk chocolate flakes (250g)

Marshmallows (130g)

Packed in our luxury black gift box

A free drink in store voucher

Prezzee Smart eGift Card

Prezzee Smart eGift Card. Picture: Prezzee

Unsure what to get dad for Father's Day? Then why not treat him to a Prezzee gift card which can be redeemed at more than 200 retail and hospitality outlets including Miller & Carter, Adidas, Arsenal FC and Beer52.

This provides dads with the gift of choice while allowing the gift giver the options of gifting anything from £5 - £500.

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 200ml

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 200ml. Picture: Boots

Key Features:

Top Notes: Bitter birch leaves, Aromatic lavender, Citric lemon leaves

Heart Notes: Cardamom, Jasmine, African violet

Base Notes: Musky louro amarelo, Vanilla, Sandalwood

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe. Picture: Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe

Key Features:

Luxury 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch

Users can connect their iPhone in both portrait and landscape modes (perfect for StandBy mode in iOS 17), delivering up to 15W of fast wireless charging

It offers fast-charge for the Apple Watch and a 7.5W wireless charger in the base for AirPods or a second compatible phone.

Apple Watches, including Ultra, can either be charged flat, or simply flip the fast charger up from the base to charge it upright, in Nightstand mode.

Father’s Day Celebration Hamper

Father’s Day Celebration Hamper. Picture: Rick Stein

Contents include:

Rick Stein's 50th Anniversary Champagne

Two bottles of Chalky's Bite Beer

Rick Stein White Burgundy

Rick Stein Chocolate bars

Rick Stein Clotted Cream Fudge

Rick Stein Green Olives with Basil and Garlic

Rick Stein Clotted Cream Shortbread

Rick Stein Strawberry Jam

Rick Stein Chilli Chipotle Nuts

Jill Stein Padstow Candle

FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Net

FORB ProFlex Pop-Up Golf Net. Picture: Net World Sports

Key Features:

Pop-up golf net ideal for golfers of any level looking to improve their driving & swing technique

Portable golf net available in two sizes: 8ft x 8ft and 10ft x 7ft

Golf hitting net made from polyester 3-ply 1in knotless net with 420D fabric for enhanced durability in all conditions.

Full Zip Fleece

Full Zip Fleece. Picture: Full Zip Fleece

Key Features:

This All Season Fleece from BAM has a warm collar with full length zip

Chunky fleece and supersoft on the inside, this is a practical layer with a chest zip pocket and two hand warmer pockets

adidas Handball Spezial Trainers

adidas Handball Spezial Trainers. Picture: Office

Key Features:

The Spezial itself is one for the adi-lovers, characterized by a high-quality suede upper exterior with a generous offer of cushioning on the feet. It also has a thick gum sole and a reinforced heel panel to weather the wear and tear of every day life

Featuring the classic adidas branding, with the bold 3 stripes, the spezial has become a firm favourite within the adidas collection. This style includes an extra pair of laces so you can switch up your style

