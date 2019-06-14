Festival essentials: From wellies and tents to rain macs - we've got you covered

Festival season is finally upon us... Picture: Getty

Packing for Glastonbury? Here are our picks of the best essentials to take - including wellies, glitter, tents and rain macs

Due to the fact that it's pretty much blizzard conditions outside, it's easy to forget it's summer, and not a particularly dreary January.

We've got everything crossed in hope that things clear up before Glastonbury kicks off the official start of festival season 2019 - and we're mentally packing our oversized rucksacks already.

Here are our picks of the best festival essentials you'll need this year.

Best festival tents: pop-up and normal

Pop up tent - Quechua 2 seconds XL fresh & black pop-up camping tent

Price: £109.99

This tent is PERFECT for festivals. Picture: Quechua

There are two key reasons why this tent is ideal for a festival. Firstly, it's black and therefore blocks the horrifying 6am sunlight out - and secondly, it takes just seconds to put up, meaning you'll have more time to kick back and enjoy that first post-set up cider.

Click here to buy from Decathlon.

Non pop-up tent - Journey Duo two person tent

Price: £189.95

This two-person tent is extremely durable. Picture: Snugpak

This tent is perfect for the questionable weather we've been treated to recently, due to the fact that it's very durable and can easily withstand strong winds.

Click here to buy on Snugpak.

Camping essentials

FORCLAZ TREK500 sleeping bag

Price: £29.99

This sleeping bag is sure to keep you warm during those chilly festival nights. Picture: FORCLAZ

This sleeping bag is very light and compact, as well as comfortable and warm - making it ideal for festivals.

Click here to buy.

Festival speakers - BrightSounds 2

Price: £39.99

Brightsounds 2 is also an LED light and power source. Picture: Brightsounds 2

Everyone knows that a great deal of time at festivals is spent chilling out at your campsite, so to make this pastime as fun as possible we recommend bringing along a good set of speakers.

Brightsounds 2 is perfect for camping as it doubles as and LED light AND powerbank - so you can charge your phone and find your tent with it too.

Click here to buy.

YAWN blow up airbed

Price: £79.99

The YAWN blow-up bed will ensure you get a good night's sleep. Picture: YAWN

Having a blow up mattress really does make a huge amount of difference to sleep quality at a festival - and this one from YAWN comes with an inflatable headboard - fancy!

It features a 2-in-1 motor that can inflate and deflate it in just five seconds.

Click here to buy.

FORCLAZ TREK500 self-inflating trekking mattress

Price: £24.99

This mattress self-inflates. Picture: FORCLAZ

If you don't like the idea of pumping up your mattress yourself, this self-inflating mattress is perfect. It's also very compact, meaning it's easy to transport to the festival.

Click here to buy.

The Red Original Cool Bag

Price: £159.95

This cool bag keeps ice for DAYS without a motor. Picture: Red Original Cool Bag

This cool bag is nothing short of magical - due to the fact it's able to keep ice for days without the help of an engine. It can hold 54 cans of ice cold beer, meaning it's a perfect campsite essential.

Click here to buy.

General festival essentials

Portable charger - Moshi 10K Portable Battery

Price: £94.95

The Moshi portable charger is extremely powerful and perfect for festivals. Picture: Moshi

A portable phone charger is debatably the most important thing to remember to take with you if you want to keep the Insta stories updated.

The Moshi IonSlim 10K Portable Battery is ideal for festivals as it's both slim and powerful.

Click here to buy.

Blister plasters

Price: £1.45

Blister plasters are essential for any festival. Picture: Wilko

No explanation needed - but trust us, you'll be needing these.

Click here to buy.

Torch Ultra Bright LED

Price: £3

Find your tent easily with this ultra bright torch. Picture: Wilko

Anyone who's been to a festival will know there's nothing worse than not being able to find your tent in the dark - this torch will save you the hassle.

Click here to buy.

Water bottle

Price - £5

A reusable water bottle is a festival necessity. Picture: Wilko

Glastonbury have banned the sale of plastic bottles at their festival this year, and reusable water bottles are essential to keep you hydrated throughout the day.

Click here to buy.

Camping chair - Wilko

Price: £8.50

Camping chairs are a must-have for any camping festival. Picture: Wilko

They may be annoying to carry, but definitely worth it for the comfort in the campsite.

Click here to buy.

Wellington boots - Cotswolds

Price: £39

Everyone needs a good pair of wellingtons at a festival. Picture: Wynsors

Going to a festival without a good pair of wellies isn't best advised - particularly in this weather. We love these pink ones from Cotswolds.

Click here to shop.

Rain mac - PrettyLittleThing

Price: £25.00

Rain macs are a must-have for the questionable weather we've been having. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Do we really need to tell you why you need to take a rain mac to a festival? These ones from PrettyLittleThing will ensure the rain won't make you compromise on style.

Click here to buy.

Glitter - Bioglitter

Glitter is a must-have for any festival - and we recommend going for a sustainable product rather than traditional plastic.

Eco glitter will be everywhere this festival season. Picture: Bioglitter

Click here to buy.

Drinks - Funkin Nitro Cocktails

Tinned alcoholic drinks are a festival must-have. Picture: Funkin Nitro Cocktails

For festivals that allow alcohol, tinned drinks are your best bet. And we love these tinned cocktails that come in a range of flavours - including espresso martini.

Click here to buy.

Drinks - Barefoot Wine cans

Wine cans are perfect for Glastonbury. Picture: Barefoot

Click here to buy.