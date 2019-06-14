Festival essentials: From wellies and tents to rain macs - we've got you covered
14 June 2019, 14:34 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 14:41
Packing for Glastonbury? Here are our picks of the best essentials to take - including wellies, glitter, tents and rain macs
Due to the fact that it's pretty much blizzard conditions outside, it's easy to forget it's summer, and not a particularly dreary January.
We've got everything crossed in hope that things clear up before Glastonbury kicks off the official start of festival season 2019 - and we're mentally packing our oversized rucksacks already.
Here are our picks of the best festival essentials you'll need this year.
Best festival tents: pop-up and normal
Pop up tent - Quechua 2 seconds XL fresh & black pop-up camping tent
Price: £109.99
There are two key reasons why this tent is ideal for a festival. Firstly, it's black and therefore blocks the horrifying 6am sunlight out - and secondly, it takes just seconds to put up, meaning you'll have more time to kick back and enjoy that first post-set up cider.
Click here to buy from Decathlon.
Non pop-up tent - Journey Duo two person tent
Price: £189.95
This tent is perfect for the questionable weather we've been treated to recently, due to the fact that it's very durable and can easily withstand strong winds.
Camping essentials
FORCLAZ TREK500 sleeping bag
Price: £29.99
This sleeping bag is very light and compact, as well as comfortable and warm - making it ideal for festivals.
Festival speakers - BrightSounds 2
Price: £39.99
Everyone knows that a great deal of time at festivals is spent chilling out at your campsite, so to make this pastime as fun as possible we recommend bringing along a good set of speakers.
Brightsounds 2 is perfect for camping as it doubles as and LED light AND powerbank - so you can charge your phone and find your tent with it too.
YAWN blow up airbed
Price: £79.99
Having a blow up mattress really does make a huge amount of difference to sleep quality at a festival - and this one from YAWN comes with an inflatable headboard - fancy!
It features a 2-in-1 motor that can inflate and deflate it in just five seconds.
FORCLAZ TREK500 self-inflating trekking mattress
Price: £24.99
If you don't like the idea of pumping up your mattress yourself, this self-inflating mattress is perfect. It's also very compact, meaning it's easy to transport to the festival.
The Red Original Cool Bag
Price: £159.95
This cool bag is nothing short of magical - due to the fact it's able to keep ice for days without the help of an engine. It can hold 54 cans of ice cold beer, meaning it's a perfect campsite essential.
General festival essentials
Portable charger - Moshi 10K Portable Battery
Price: £94.95
A portable phone charger is debatably the most important thing to remember to take with you if you want to keep the Insta stories updated.
The Moshi IonSlim 10K Portable Battery is ideal for festivals as it's both slim and powerful.
Blister plasters
Price: £1.45
No explanation needed - but trust us, you'll be needing these.
Torch Ultra Bright LED
Price: £3
Anyone who's been to a festival will know there's nothing worse than not being able to find your tent in the dark - this torch will save you the hassle.
Water bottle
Price - £5
Glastonbury have banned the sale of plastic bottles at their festival this year, and reusable water bottles are essential to keep you hydrated throughout the day.
Camping chair - Wilko
Price: £8.50
They may be annoying to carry, but definitely worth it for the comfort in the campsite.
Wellington boots - Cotswolds
Price: £39
Going to a festival without a good pair of wellies isn't best advised - particularly in this weather. We love these pink ones from Cotswolds.
Rain mac - PrettyLittleThing
Price: £25.00
Do we really need to tell you why you need to take a rain mac to a festival? These ones from PrettyLittleThing will ensure the rain won't make you compromise on style.
Glitter - Bioglitter
Glitter is a must-have for any festival - and we recommend going for a sustainable product rather than traditional plastic.
Drinks - Funkin Nitro Cocktails
For festivals that allow alcohol, tinned drinks are your best bet. And we love these tinned cocktails that come in a range of flavours - including espresso martini.